FSU football player evaluated after collapsing postgame at NC State

Florida State lost to North Carolina State on Friday Night, 21-11. The Seminoles fell to 5-6 (2-6 ACC) and are one defeat away from failing to make a bowl game for the fourth time in head coach Mike Norvell's six seasons.
Following the loss, FSU's focus shifted from the defeat to a scary situation on the field.
As the two teams were wrapping up the postgame festivities and heading to the locker room, true freshman wide receiver Jayvan Boggs apparently collapsed. He was immediately attended to by medical staff on-site.
It's unclear what exactly happened to Boggs, but he was able to enter the locker room for further evaluation.
Mike Norvell Provides Update On FSU WR Jayvan Boggs
Norvell provided a short update on Boggs' status while speaking to the media after the game. He didn't identify the true freshman in his statement.
"We had a player that went down and just needed to make sure that he was checked out. We appreciate our athletic training staff, the stadium support," Norvell said. "We were down there with him, and so he was able to get up, come in. I know they're still evaluating him, but it was good to see him get up and come in."
Boggs finished the game with four catches for 56 yards and caught a two-point conversion from senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos. He was Florida State's second-leading wide receiver in the defeat.
The Florida native has been banged up for the majority of the season. He was unavailable against Virginia, Miami, Wake Forest, and Clemson. Boggs was originally injured in FSU's win over Kent State in September and reaggravated that ailment during the BYE week.
On the season, Boggs has totaled nine receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown.
Boggs signed with Florida State as a four-star prospect in the 2025 class. He set the Florida high school football single-game record in receiving during his senior season with a 17 catch, 378 yard, and three touchdown performance.
