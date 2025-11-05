3 takeaways as FSU basketball runs Alcorn State out of the gym, 108-76
The Florida State Seminoles tipped off the Luke Loucks era on Tuesday night against the Alcorn State Braves, who were led by Jake Morton, an assistant at FSU last season. We knew from the exhibition games that FSU would want to run and put up points.
Somehow, we may have underestimated just how many points they wanted to put up. Ariya Massoudi mentioned on the broadcast that FSU wants to put up 32 to 33 three-pointers per game, and when they're making them like they did in this game, they're going to be hard to keep up with.
In the first half alone, Florida State had 58 points with eight made threes. FSU only had eight full games last year where they made at least eight threes. And Georgia Tech went to overtime on Monday night against Maryland Eastern Shore and only scored. This FSU offense can be absolutely lethal.
The defense is still a question mark. Alcorn State made a few tough contested looks in the first half, which helped keep them somewhat in it, but there were also some looks that were just made too easy. It's the first game in a new defensive system with an almost entirely new roster. It's going to take time to adjust to that.
And even still, Florida State ran away with this game, one that ended up seeing 72 possessions, per StatBroadcast. Chauncey Wiggins had a career-high 22 points in his first game as a Seminole after three seasons at Clemson, Robert McCray had 12 points and a career-high and FSU record 17 assists in his first game at FSU, and they lit it up from three, going 13/30. Basically, every shot was at the rim or a three, and that's what Loucks wants.
Here are three takeaways from FSU's season-opening 108-76 win.
1. Robert McCray V is Exactly the Type of Point Guard You Want
Robert McCray V was impressive in the two exhibition games with his ability to get downhill and finish with either hand. But his passing was on another level in this game, finishing with a career-high and FSU record 17 assists. His previous high was 9 at Jacksonville against South Carolina State in 2024.
If McCray is playmaking like this, it's going to be nearly impossible to stop Florida State. Turnovers were an issue for him at JU, so that'll be something to monitor in this jump to the ACC.
2. Thomas Bassong Has ACC DPOY Potential
Throwing out Thomas Bassong on a press is just mean. He's already incredible defensively, and his two blocks and two steals didn't do it justice. He was causing plenty of deflections, fully locking down entire possessions by himself.
Now, the offense is going to take time for him; he's VERY raw. But he's too good defensively to keep off the floor.
3. Fouls Are Still A Concern
Florida State let Alabama shoot 49 free throws in the first exhibition game, as FSU just couldn't stop fouling. So, that was a concern coming into the game.
Nothing in this game changed that, as FSU fouled Alcorn State 23 times, leading to 27 free throw attempts for the Braves. That's something that'll have to be adjusted as they get deeper into the season, as better teams will take advantage of that.
