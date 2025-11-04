Nole Gameday

FSU football lands third commitment in as many days

The Florida State Seminoles are staying hot on the recruiting trail.

Dustin Lewis

Mar 9, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head football coach Mike Norvell accepts the Bear Bryant coach of the Year award during a media timeout of a basketball game against the Miami Hurricanes at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
From seemingly out of nowhere, Florida State is generating some serious momentum on the recruiting trail.

The heat on head coach Mike Norvell was somewhat alleviated following the Seminoles' 42-7 victory over Wake Forest. At this point, all signs point to Norvell continuing to lead the program into 2026.

With the situation stabilizing, especially if Florida State can qualify for a bowl game, recruits are swiftly hopping on board with #Tribe26.

Florida State Lands Three-Star DL Franklin Whitley

Franklin Whitley
Franklin Whitley/Twitter

On Tuesday morning, three-star defensive lineman Franklin Whitley committed to Florida State over Clemson, South Carolina, and Clemson.

Whitley is the third commitment for the Seminoles in the last three days, joining three-star defensive end Chris Carbin and three-star linebacker Daylen Green.

The South Carolina native has seen his stock grow over the last few months. Florida State extended Whitley a scholarship in early October and brought him in for an official visit for the game against Pittsburgh.

Whitley was at South Carolina the week following his trip to Tallahassee. He was scheduled to visit Clemson and Tennessee later in the season, but it's unclear if that will still happen, considering his commitment to Florida State.

During his senior season at Greenville High School, Whitley has totaled 31 tackles, ten tackles for loss, three sacks, and two pass deflections.

The 6-foot-6, 265-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 555 overall prospect, the No. 69 DL, and the No. 10 recruit in South Carolina in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2026 class

With the addition of Whitley, Florida State holds 27 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 13 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star WR Jonah Winston

Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star DL Judah Daniels

Three-Star DL Franklin Whitley

Three-Star DE Chris Carbin

Four-Star LB Izayia Williams

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Three-Star LB Daylen Green

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

