FSU football lands third commitment in as many days
From seemingly out of nowhere, Florida State is generating some serious momentum on the recruiting trail.
The heat on head coach Mike Norvell was somewhat alleviated following the Seminoles' 42-7 victory over Wake Forest. At this point, all signs point to Norvell continuing to lead the program into 2026.
With the situation stabilizing, especially if Florida State can qualify for a bowl game, recruits are swiftly hopping on board with #Tribe26.
Florida State Lands Three-Star DL Franklin Whitley
On Tuesday morning, three-star defensive lineman Franklin Whitley committed to Florida State over Clemson, South Carolina, and Clemson.
Whitley is the third commitment for the Seminoles in the last three days, joining three-star defensive end Chris Carbin and three-star linebacker Daylen Green.
The South Carolina native has seen his stock grow over the last few months. Florida State extended Whitley a scholarship in early October and brought him in for an official visit for the game against Pittsburgh.
Whitley was at South Carolina the week following his trip to Tallahassee. He was scheduled to visit Clemson and Tennessee later in the season, but it's unclear if that will still happen, considering his commitment to Florida State.
During his senior season at Greenville High School, Whitley has totaled 31 tackles, ten tackles for loss, three sacks, and two pass deflections.
The 6-foot-6, 265-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 555 overall prospect, the No. 69 DL, and the No. 10 recruit in South Carolina in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2026 class
With the addition of Whitley, Florida State holds 27 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 13 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star WR Jonah Winston
Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star DL Judah Daniels
Three-Star DL Franklin Whitley
Three-Star DE Chris Carbin
Four-Star LB Izayia Williams
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Three-Star LB Daylen Green
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
