BREAKING: FSU Basketball lands 2-time All-Conference selection from transfer portal

Luke Loucks continues to build out Florida State's roster.

Jacksonville Dolphins guard Robert McCray V (13) grabs a rebound away from North Florida Ospreys forward Josh Harris (10) in the first half. Jacksonville University played University of North Florida Thursday night, February 20, 2025 in the River City Rumble in Jacksonville, Fl. JU lead 35-34 over UNF at the half. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]2025
Florida State continues to build out the roster as Luke Loucks builds a faster, better shooting team. It's a big offseason for him as he tries to work the transfer portal on his first try as a college coach. And he's landed a big-time player with connections to a member of his new coaching staff.

Jacksonville transfer guard Robert McCray V has announced his pledge to the Seminoles. In two seasons at JU, McCray averaged 17.3 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.7 APG, and 1.3 SPG while shooting 46.4% from the floor, 34.2% from three, and 73.6% from the free-throw line. He's a point guard with some size at 6'4", and despite being a left-handed shooter, he's capable of finishing around the basket with either hand. He was a Third-Team All-ASun selection in 2024 and a First-Team selection in 2025.

Florida State’s new head basketball coach Luke Loucks
Florida State’s new head basketball coach Luke Loucks introduces himself, shares his beliefs and coaching style during a press conference Monday, March 10, 2025. / Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McCray started his career at Wake Forest and was originally a top-200 prospect from Columbia, South Carolina. He played in 14 games as a freshman for the Demon Deacons and then redshirted his second season before hitting the transfer portal. He arrived at JU at the same time as Michael Fly, who was Jacksonville's associate head coach, and is now an assistant at Florida State.

If you're worried about McCray's game translating to a higher level, he had 17 points and 8 assists on 8/13 shooting against Virginia Tech, 20 points and 6 rebounds against Florida, 22 points against Purdue, and 15 points and 8 rebounds against Xavier in the last two years.

This is FSU's fourth transfer commitment of the offseason, joining Drexel transfer Kobe MaGee, St. Bonaventure transfer LaJae Jones, and Clemson transfer Chauncey Wiggins. Four transfers in a week are already more D1 transfers than FSU ever landed in one offseason under Coach Hamilton (last year is a technicality since Malique Ewin spent a year at JUCO between Ole Miss and FSU). AJ Swinton is staying onboard as well, so FSU is up to five players confirmed for next season.

