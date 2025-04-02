BREAKING: FSU Basketball lands transfer commitment from ACC rival
Luke Loucks continues to turn the Florida State roster over, and he just landed his first high-major transfer.
Clemson transfer Chauncey Wiggins has announced his pledge to the Seminoles after three years with the Tigers. The 6'10" wing/forward averaged 8.3 PPG and is a career 36.5% shooter from three. Despite his size, he's never been a good rebounder, but that's more for how Clemson was utilizing him rather than his ability. In two games against FSU this season, he had a total of 23 points and 12 rebounds. He visited Florida State on April 1st and quickly pulled the trigger to join the team. Loucks is now 3/3 on bringing in transfers for visits and having them commit, with Jacksonville transfer Robert McCray V potentially being next.
READ MORE: Star FSU Basketball center to enter transfer portal
Wiggins gives the Seminoles some much-needed positional and size versatility, and his shooting ability should fit right in with what Coach Loucks wants to run. Wiggins also brings in NCAA Tournament success, as Clemson made each of the last two Tournaments, making the Elite Eight in 2024. He's started 44 games across the last two seasons.
This is Florida State's third transfer commitment of the offseason, joining Drexel transfer Kobe MaGee and St. Bonaventure transfer LaJae Jones. All three players are great shooters and are versatile defenders, giving FSU a foundation as they continue to build out the roster.
FSU has lost nine players to the transfer portal already, and Wiggins helps fill out some of those holes: Malique Ewin, Taylor Bol Bown, Daquan Davis (who has committed to Providence), Chandler Jackson, Jerry Deng, Christian Nitu, Anastasios Rozakeas, Justin Thomas, and Waka Mbatch.
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Basketball throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok