Mike Norvell sees physicality turn up during FSU Football's first spring practice in pads
The Florida State Seminoles wrapped up their first padded practice of the spring on Saturday, and the coaching staff got their first look at the roster at full pace, some of them for the first time. Although the Noles are only three practices in, the first day in pads can reveal a lot about a roster that has been itching to get physical.
"Today you got a chance to see one of the most important elements—the physicality. The knockback and the things that we're trying to instill in all positions," Norvell said to the media after practice. "I thought there was the right attitude, right mindset. I think we're continuing to do a better job of bursting to the ball really on both sides. (We're) trying to push tempo. (We're) trying to make sure that we reinforce the importance of where your effort will make a difference."
As the defense and offense line up across from one another, the competitive nature of Florida State's roster has continued to emerge throughout the beginning of spring camp. Norvell said that there were multiple turnovers and a back-and-forth on both sides of the ball.
"We had some explosive plays on both sides. The defense was able to punch a couple of balls out, which I like seeing the pursuit and opportunity to create takeaways...Offensively, I thought we did a good job," Norvell continued. "We had some explosive plays that showed up, some big runs, a couple of vertical shots down the field. It was just a great opportunity with some back and forth, but I thought guys came out and competed."
Florida State brought in a top 20 recruiting class last cycle which included blue-chip prospects like defensive linemen Kevin Wynn, Tylon Lee, and LaJesse Harrold along with offensive lineman Mario Nash, Jr. Although it isn't abnormal that the defense will perform slightly ahead of the offense in the spring, a common theme has emerged. Norvell has said in multiple interviews that the newcomers on FSU's 2025 roster are standing out, especially on defense.
"The freshman D-linemen, you know, I've liked what I'm seeing from them. You felt their presence. We got Kevin Wynn, who has been a little limited here, coming in but I got to see him get some work today, which was—which was good, just seeing his explosiveness and what he was able to do. I've really been impressed with the Desir brothers. LaJesse had some flash plays. Tylon (Lee), obviously is a physical presence. But I mean, you take that young group of D-linemen, I’m excited about where they can go and what they can do."
While there’s still plenty of work to be done before the 'Noles face off against Alabama on August 30, Saturday gave the FSU staff a glimpse at the early identity of this year's team. With intensity ramping up and the competition across the roster, the Seminoles appear to be laying a solid foundation for what could be another strong campaign under Norvell and the new coaching staff's watch.
Norvell's full interview can be seen below.
