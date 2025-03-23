FSU running back Kam Davis using fan criticism as 'fuel' heading into spring season
Florida State football running back Kam Davis spoke to the media as the Seminoles began spring practice last week. He shared some insight into the team's approach to the offseason and how they've dealt with negativity online following the disastrous 2-10 2024 campaign.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell not opposed to joint spring practice with Deion Sanders, Colorado Football
"First day was good. Offensively, we played fast, getting used to a new offense, so everybody was learning and taking big steps, especially early on for our first practice, we played very fast and competed with the defense so that was good. Looking forward to translate that into day two."
When asked what he's done to prepare during the winter for the upcoming spring and fall seasons, Davis provided the effort level he's attempted to maintain and his motivation factors as well.
"I worked. Worked very hard, feeling on last year, the performance that I had. Seeing some of which those said on social media gave me motivation," Davis said. "I don't really blame the fans, some of the people that said the stuff they [said], I took it as motivation, I worked, did what I had to do to make sure I felt my best and I'm still working on it, so I'm trying to get to the best Kam Davis there is."
When asked about his weight, Davis shared that he has needed discipline at the kitchen table to slim down, but he looks forward to getting even lighter.
"I cut some weight, but it was tough. Not eating what I wanted to eat. But the nutrition staff, coaches, everybody, my parents, they helped me out. I'm still working on it, I want to get down some more, just so I can be the best version of myself this season," Davis said.
Moreover, the true sophomore running back was asked about the team's approach to the offseason. Davis again mentioned the motivating factor of negativity toward the program on social media and aiming to remedy the situation.
"That's definitely the mindset, especially for the returning guys. We feel like we need to get better, to take the next step. Also just that feeling, that taste of going on social media every time and someone talking about how bad Florida State was and what we couldn't do. It doesn't look good to us or the university, especially with the success that the program has had before last season. So we're just trying to fight forward, get everything that we can get, and take every advantage that we can."
Finally, the FSU running back was asked about dealing with negativity on the internet and the personal nature of it.
"We're football players, we take it. Sometimes, some players might have a bad season, or we're not at the level that everybody wants to play at. So, we have to deal with that all our life. We are mentally tough for it," Davis said. "Coaches put it in our minds to just block it out, go out every day at practice, and give it our all. So, that's mainly what the mindset is, that's the goal, and that's what we are working towards."
For the interview in its entirety, look below:
READ MORE: Florida Gators QB takes shot at FSU Football’s stadium atmosphere
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football spring tight end preview: rebuilt room isn't lacking in talent
• ESPN’s Paul Finebaum bashes FSU, Clemson in conference realignment debate
• Salary terms, contract details revealed for new FSU Basketball head coach Luke Loucks
• Transfer defensive lineman hints at injury ahead of FSU Football’s spring camp