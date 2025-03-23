New FSU QB compares his personality to Jameis Winston
UCF and Boston College transfer quarterback Thomas Castellanos spoke to the media on Saturday after Florida State's first few practices of the spring season. Castellanos shared that he likes to be an active, positive leader who isn't afraid to have fun and make practice fun with his teammates.
When asked about the type of energy and intensity he brings to the Seminole squad, Castellanos mentioned that he is a "Jameis Winston type" who brings an intentional, fun-loving attitude toward team morale.
"I'm like a Jameis Winston type," said Castellanos. "I'm coming out there, I'm hype, I'm goofy. I'm playing with the guys, just trying to have that fun about it. So, you know, you want to have fun at practice and good energy and good vibes. So I'm kind of that goofy type that laughs and tries to joke around and get the guys going."
Jameis Winston, a former Heisman and national championship-winning quarterback for the Florida State Seminoles, just recently signed with the New York Giants on a two-year, $8 million deal. With the Giants holding the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Winston might not be the team's first option, but he could serve in a valuable role as the backup to a young rookie.
During his time in college and throughout his professional career, Winston has been known for many funny, positive, and hilarious viral moments.
In February, Winston won Fox Sports' 2024 NFL Viral Player of the Year award unanimously, solidifying his presence as perhaps the most lovable class clown in sports media.
In January, Norvell spoke about Castellanos' abilities and referred to him as a "true spark" to the offense.
"I've had to defend him here the last couple of years. And I think he added a bunch of these gray hairs. You know, he's an absolute talent. And, you know, he's a wonderful young man. I think he's one of the more dynamic players in all of college football," Norvell said. "I mean, you think back to two years ago we went up there with one of the best defenses in all of college. And I mean he threw for 300 yards and over 100 yards rushing against us; he can do it with his arm. Obviously, he has the special ability to be able to extend plays. But he's really just a true spark."
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?
Senior Thomas Castellanos
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
Redshirt Freshman Trever Jackson
True Freshman Kevin Sperry
True Freshman Gavin Markey
