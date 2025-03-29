BREAKING: Luke Loucks lands first transfer as FSU Basketball's new head coach
Luke Loucks has landed his first transfer commitment as the head coach at Florida State. He's seen five players transfer out of the program, with a few more possibly coming, but he's building a roster the way he wants, and they took the first step towards that on Saturday.
Drexel transfer wing Kobe MaGee committed to the Seminoles over Wake Forest over the weekend, and he should be a perfect fit in the system Loucks wants to run. MaGee is a 6'6" wing who averaged 14.0 PPG and 5.2 RPG while shooting 47.2% from the floor and a blistering 43.9% from three on nearly six attempts per game.
READ MORE: FSU Basketball transfer portal tracker in Luke Loucks' first offseason
MaGee, an Allentown, Pennsylvania, native, spent three years at Drexel and improved every season, making Third-Team All-Colonial this season for the 18-15 Drexel Dragons. His three-point shooting, which ranked in the top 40 nationally for percentage, is the exact kind of floor-spacing Coach Loucks seems to be emphasizing. Nearly every transfer contact Florida State has made on the perimeter features players who can shoot at a high level, and MaGee is no different.
Florida State hosted MaGee on his visit on Thursday after a stop in Winston-Salem at Wake Forest, and he quickly made his decision to join the Seminoles. He's the 39th-ranked transfer prospect on On3 as of Saturday morning and should make an instant impact at FSU.
Taylor Bol Bowen, Chandler Jackson, Justin Thomas, Anastasios Rozakeas, Christian Nitu, and Waka Mbatch are the six Seminoles who have announced their intentions to enter the portal, with a few more likely to join them.
FSU is currently hosting St. Bonaventure transfer LaJae Jones on a visit, as well as bringing in 2025 four-star prospect Joshua Lewis for a visit on April 1st.
READ MORE: How can Luke Loucks turn Florida State around using the transfer portal?
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Basketball throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok