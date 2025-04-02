Nole Gameday

Former FSU Basketball guard transfers to Big East

The former four-star prospect lands at the school he initially committed to.

Austin Veazey

Jan 29, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard DaQuan Davis (5) during the first half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
The transfer portal is in full swing for college basketball, and nearly 2,000 players have entered the portal. Florida State has had nine players exit from the program, and one has found his new home in a quick manner.

Former FSU guard Daquan Davis has committed to the Providence Friars, he announced on social media. He spent one year at FSU, averaging 8.8 PPG, 2.5 APG, and 2.3 RPG. He's a former top-100 prospect from Baltimore, Maryland, and was originally committed to Providence in his recruitment before backing off his pledge and joining the Seminoles.

Florida State Seminoles guard Daquan Davis
Florida State Seminoles guard Daquan Davis (5) handles the ball defended by Syracuse Orange guard Jaquan Carlos (5) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Davis just entered the portal on Monday, March 31st, and quickly decided he wanted to go back to Providence. In their second season under Kim English, Providence fell to 12-20 overall, but they're hoping Davis can help them bounce back into the 20-win range. Davis had some big moments as a freshman and is a player many fans would've liked to keep in Tallahassee.

Eight other former Seminoles are looking for their new destinations: Malique Ewin, Chandler Jackson, Taylor Bol Bowen, Jerry Deng, Justin Thomas, Christian Nitu, Anastasios Rozakeas, and Waka Mbatch. FSU has landed three transfers (Kobe MaGee, LaJae Jones, and Chauncey Wiggins), while freshman wing AJ Swinton announced he'll be staying in Tallahassee for his sophomore season.

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Lead basketball writer; Former FSU Men's Basketball Manager from 2016-2019

