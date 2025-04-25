Former FSU Basketball sharpshooter transfers to ACC rival
The transfer portal closed earlier in the week for college basketball, but that only meant players could no longer enter. Players can still take visits and figure out where their next destinations will be, and that's what happened for a former Seminole.
Former FSU forward Jerry Deng has announced that he's transferring to ACC rival NC State, joining new coach Will Wade in Raleigh. Deng averaged 7.0 PPG while shooting 37% from three. As a 6'9" lanky wing, his shooting ability can make him a big asset to the right team.
Deng spent his sophomore season in Tallahassee after starting his career at Hampton. Despite his shooting ability, he didn't offer much else for FSU last season, being a poor rebounder and defender for his size. But his shooting was fun to watch, as he shot 15/35 (42.9%) from deep in the final seven games of the season.
Will Wade plans on turning NC State around in one season after the Wolfpack went 12-19 and fired Kevin Keatts a year after they made the Final Four. He was a great coach at LSU before being caught up in the wire-tap scandal in the late 2010s, but he had instant success in his revival at McNeese State. Wade is a Clemson grad, so he has plenty of experience with the ACC and could get NC State back on track in a hurry.
Who has entered the transfer portal from Florida State?
RS Senior Guard Jamir Watkins
RS Senior Guard Bostyn Holt
Senior Guard Justin Thomas
Senior Guard Chandler Jackson (Arkansas State)
RS Junior Forward Malique Ewin (Arkansas)
Junior Forward Taylor Bol Bowen (Alabama)
Junior Forward Jerry Deng (NC State)
Junior Forward Waka Mbatch
Sophomore Guard Daquan Davis (Providence)
Sophomore Guard Anastasios Rozakeas (Mount St. Mary's)
Sophomore Forward Christian Nitu
Who Does Florida State Basketball Have For The 2025-26 Season?
Senior F Alex Steen
Senior F Chauncey Wiggins
Senior G Kobe Magee
Senior G Lajae Jones
Redshirt Junior G Robert McCray V
Sophomore G Martin Somerville
Sophomore G AJ Swinton
Sophomore F Alier Maluk
Freshman F Thomas Bassong
Freshman G Cam Miles
