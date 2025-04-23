Nole Gameday

11th FSU Basketball player enters transfer portal

Nearly all of Florida State's roster has been turned over.

Austin Veazey

Mar 4, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Bostyn Holt (3) talks with the official in the first half against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images
Mar 4, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Bostyn Holt (3) talks with the official in the first half against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images
The transfer portal officially closed Wednesday at midnight for college basketball, but it can take a few days for the schools to process the names, so some players will be late additions. That's what happened on Wednesday afternoon when Florida State had their 11th player hit the portal.

Former FSU guard Bostyn Holt has entered his name in the transfer portal, looking for his fourth Division 1 college and his fifth college overall. He spent two seasons at Coffeyville Community College, but because years spent at JUCO don't count toward NCAA eligibility anymore, Holt can still have a year of eligibility remaining. He averaged 3.0 PPG, 1.3 RPG, and 1.2 APG in his lone season at FSU.

Florida State Seminoles guard Bostyn Holt
Florida State Seminoles guard Bostyn Holt (3) brings the ball down the court. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Southern Methodist Mustangs 76-69 on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

Holt went to Utah after his two seasons in the JUCO ranks, only appearing in three games in his first season there, giving him a redshirt opportunity for that season. After a lackluster second season, he transferred to South Dakota and had a solid season, averaging 12.3 PPG and 4.5 RPG, but the jump to Florida State was just too much. He's a decent playmaking guard with size at 6'6", but he just wasn't good enough for the ACC.

New FSU head coach Luke Loucks said there would be a lot of roster turnover this offseason and it would be by design. A lot of last season's players just don't fit what he wants to do, and Holt is the latest example of that.

Who has entered the transfer portal from Florida State?

RS Senior Guard Jamir Watkins

RS Senior Guard Bostyn Holt

Senior Guard Justin Thomas

Senior Guard Chandler Jackson (Arkansas State)

RS Junior Forward Malique Ewin (Arkansas)

Junior Forward Taylor Bol Bowen (Alabama)

Junior Forward Jerry Deng

Junior Forward Waka Mbatch

Sophomore Guard Daquan Davis (Providence)

Sophomore Guard Anastasios Rozakeas (Mount St. Mary's)

Sophomore Forward Christian Nitu

Who Does Florida State Basketball Have For The 2025-26 Season?

Senior F Alex Steen

Senior F Chauncey Wiggins

Senior G Kobe Magee

Senior G Lajae Jones

Redshirt Junior G Robert McCray V

Sophomore G Martin Somerville

Sophomore G AJ Swinton

Sophomore F Alier Maluk

Freshman F Thomas Bassong

Freshman G Cam Miles

