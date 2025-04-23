11th FSU Basketball player enters transfer portal
The transfer portal officially closed Wednesday at midnight for college basketball, but it can take a few days for the schools to process the names, so some players will be late additions. That's what happened on Wednesday afternoon when Florida State had their 11th player hit the portal.
Former FSU guard Bostyn Holt has entered his name in the transfer portal, looking for his fourth Division 1 college and his fifth college overall. He spent two seasons at Coffeyville Community College, but because years spent at JUCO don't count toward NCAA eligibility anymore, Holt can still have a year of eligibility remaining. He averaged 3.0 PPG, 1.3 RPG, and 1.2 APG in his lone season at FSU.
Holt went to Utah after his two seasons in the JUCO ranks, only appearing in three games in his first season there, giving him a redshirt opportunity for that season. After a lackluster second season, he transferred to South Dakota and had a solid season, averaging 12.3 PPG and 4.5 RPG, but the jump to Florida State was just too much. He's a decent playmaking guard with size at 6'6", but he just wasn't good enough for the ACC.
New FSU head coach Luke Loucks said there would be a lot of roster turnover this offseason and it would be by design. A lot of last season's players just don't fit what he wants to do, and Holt is the latest example of that.
Who has entered the transfer portal from Florida State?
RS Senior Guard Jamir Watkins
RS Senior Guard Bostyn Holt
Senior Guard Justin Thomas
Senior Guard Chandler Jackson (Arkansas State)
RS Junior Forward Malique Ewin (Arkansas)
Junior Forward Taylor Bol Bowen (Alabama)
Junior Forward Jerry Deng
Junior Forward Waka Mbatch
Sophomore Guard Daquan Davis (Providence)
Sophomore Guard Anastasios Rozakeas (Mount St. Mary's)
Sophomore Forward Christian Nitu
Who Does Florida State Basketball Have For The 2025-26 Season?
Senior F Alex Steen
Senior F Chauncey Wiggins
Senior G Kobe Magee
Senior G Lajae Jones
Redshirt Junior G Robert McCray V
Sophomore G Martin Somerville
Sophomore G AJ Swinton
Sophomore F Alier Maluk
Freshman F Thomas Bassong
Freshman G Cam Miles
