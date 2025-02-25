FSU Basketball falls in high-scoring affair to North Carolina, 96-85
Florida State returned home after a tough loss to Louisville over the weekend to host North Carolina as part of ESPN's Big Monday. As Leonard Hamilton searched for ACC win 200*, he was hoping it could come against the team he grew up watching in Gastonia, North Carolina: the UNC Tar Heels.
North Carolina hasn't been as strong this season compared to previous years, giving Coach Hamilton a chance to pick up another big win at home before he steps down, but the Seminoles would still have to play good basketball.
The offenses were HOT early and really throughout the first half. Jamir Watkins had things rolling, pouring in 18 points on 5/7 shooting in the first 20 minutes. But the two teams were neck and neck, as the defenses struggled to generate stops.
Florida State took a 30-26 lead on a rainbow three from Jerry Deng, but Malique Ewin picked up his second foul on the next possession, and the game changed after that. UNC relentlessly attacked the offensive glass, getting six offensive rebounds in the seven minutes Ewin was on the bench. That four-point FSU lead turned into a 49-43 UNC lead at halftime despite the Seminoles shooting over 60% from the floor and 50% from three. But that 8-0 advantage on the offensive glass for UNC was a huge difference-maker.
The second half had just started when Malique Ewin went down after rolling his ankle. He'd go back to the locker room, and the air in the building was gone. UNC took advantage of that to instantly build the lead up to 14.
Ewin came back into the game a few minutes later with UNC's lead at 12 but then went right back to the locker room. But Florida State kept fighting with Ewin out, as Jamir Watkins kicked it ahead to Jerry Deng in transition, who hit a three and cut the lead to nine. Then Alier Maluk showed up, snagging multiple offensive rebounds to get to the free-throw line, then threw down a jam on the next possession to cut the lead to six by the under-12 media timeout.
The second half had become a free-throw fest, with FSU getting into the double bonus midway through the half, but they still had trouble getting the lead under six, and RJ Davis would build the lead to 10 a few minutes later.
That offense that was rolling for Florida State was out of gas, though. UNC went on a 12-2 run over the next four minutes to extend the lead to 16, and that would be all she wrote.
FSU got the lead down to 10 with four minutes to play, but Seth Trimble had an and-one with 2:33 to play to kill that momentum. UNC would go on to win _.
Florida State had chances to win this game, but Malique Ewin not being able to play made it tough to attempt a comeback. Christian Nitu having to play minutes against UNC is a tough thing to ask of him.
Jamir Watkins led FSU with 26 points on 7/12 shooting, followed by Jerry Deng's 16 points on 6/8 shooting. The offense played well, shooting 54% from the floor and 10/20 from three, and only seven turnovers, yet they still lost by 11.
Part of that reason was six different Tar Heels scoring in double figures: RJ Davis (20 points), Seth Trimble (17), Jae'Lyn Withers (11), Elliot Cadeau (10), Jalen Washington (10), and Ven-Allen Lubin (10). UNC also came down with 13 offensive rebounds, leading to 24 second-chance points.
Florida State will play at Duke on Saturday night in Cameron Indoor. That's going to be a very tough game.
