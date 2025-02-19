Which Florida State true freshman has the potential to develop into something special?
Florida State's 2025 recruiting class is filled with potential among the players from the high school and junior college ranks who are joining the program this offseason. The hope is that #Tribe25 will be a solid starting spot as the Seminoles look to get back on track under sixth-year head coach Mike Norvell.
Norvell guided FSU to a 10-3 finish in 2022 and a 13-1 campaign in 2023 where the program won its first ACC Championship in nine years. However, things took a drastic turn following a 2-10 season last fall where the Seminoles parted ways with multiple coaches and saw a few longtime members of the team depart to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
That has Florida State looking to claw its way back as the program is too proud to sit at the bottom for very long. After all, the Seminoles have only had five losing seasons in the last 48 years. It's not something that has happened often in Tallahassee.
There are multiple players from the 2025 class who could aid Florida State in its turnaround but which under-the-radar prospect has the potential to develop into something special? On3 National Scout Cody Bellaire expects true freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey to make his mark with the Seminoles over the coming years.
"I really like Tae'Shaun Gelsey. I think the only reason he may not see the field early is because of the addition of Duce Robinson from the transfer portal. That's the real role I envision him playing for the Seminoles offense and it's the large body pass-catcher whose fluidity and suddenness have no business being in that pretty of a frame," Bellaire said on The Inside Scoop.
"I think Gelsey being able to sit and learn behind a guy like Duce Robinson, who had good production during his career at USC, will allow Gelsey to focus on his body, get stronger, and learn the offense in a way that when his time comes in a year or two he will hit the ground running for Florida State," Bellaire added.
Gelsey was committed to Florida but flipped to the Seminoles during the Early Signing Period in large part because Florida State believes he can play wide receiver at the college level. He signed with the program despite not having a position coach officially hired at that time. FSU ultimately brought in Tim Harris Jr. from UCF.
As a senior, he caught 61 passes for 857 yards and 14 touchdowns as Riverside High School advanced to the regional quarterfinals of the state playoffs. Gelsey is listed at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, and is already on campus to go through the tour of duty and spring practice.
Florida State kicks off its 2025 campaign against Alabama in Doak Campbell Stadium on August 30.
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Junior Hykeem Williams
Junior Jordan Scott
Redshirt Sophomore Jalen Brown
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
