Former FSU Football standouts, including Jared Verse and Jordan Travis, recognized at FSU-UM basketball game
The Florida State Seminoles took down the rival Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday night by a score of 74-66. While the Garnet and Gold are looking to finish the season strong on the hardwood, some FSU royalty was in attendance at the Donald L. Tucker Center for the matchup.
The 'Noles have now won 14 of the last 15 games against the 'Canes, a feat FSU basketball head coach Leonard Hamilton accomplished facing his former team for the final time as the Seminoles' head coach. For more coverage of the game, you can find it here:
However, despite the monumental and sentimental night for FSU basketball, five former FSU football players received some well-deserved airtime on TV and appreciation from fans in attendance on Wednesday.
The five former Florida State players included quarterback Jordan Travis, defensive end Jared Verse, running back Trey Benson, linebacker Amari Gainer, and wide receiver Peter Warrick.
The first three players, Travis, Verse, and Benson, all played a major role during the 2023 13-1* season, with an ACC championship to prove it. They were all selected by NFL organizations in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Gainer, however, transferred to North Carolina before the 2023 season but was an integral piece for the Seminoles during head coach Mike Norvell's first three seasons in Tallahassee. He went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, but made the Las Vegas Raiders' 53-man roster.
Warrick is one of the top players in program history after helping lead Florida State its second ntional championship in 1999. He was a consensus first-team All-American in back-to-back years to conclude his college career and spent time in the NFL. Warrick was inducted into the FSU Hall of Fame in 2010. He's still the program's all-time leader in touchdown receptions (31) and ranks third in receiving yards (3,517).
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
DL DeMarcus Walker - Chicago Bears
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
