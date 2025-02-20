Nole Gameday

Former FSU Football standouts, including Jared Verse and Jordan Travis, recognized at FSU-UM basketball game

The five former Seminoles all made massive impacts in Tallahassee.

Jackson Bakich

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Jared Verse on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Florida State Seminoles took down the rival Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday night by a score of 74-66. While the Garnet and Gold are looking to finish the season strong on the hardwood, some FSU royalty was in attendance at the Donald L. Tucker Center for the matchup.

The 'Noles have now won 14 of the last 15 games against the 'Canes, a feat FSU basketball head coach Leonard Hamilton accomplished facing his former team for the final time as the Seminoles' head coach. For more coverage of the game, you can find it here:

READ MORE: Malique Ewin dominates as FSU Basketball completes season sweep of Miami, 74-66

However, despite the monumental and sentimental night for FSU basketball, five former FSU football players received some well-deserved airtime on TV and appreciation from fans in attendance on Wednesday.

The five former Florida State players included quarterback Jordan Travis, defensive end Jared Verse, running back Trey Benson, linebacker Amari Gainer, and wide receiver Peter Warrick.

The first three players, Travis, Verse, and Benson, all played a major role during the 2023 13-1* season, with an ACC championship to prove it. They were all selected by NFL organizations in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Gainer, however, transferred to North Carolina before the 2023 season but was an integral piece for the Seminoles during head coach Mike Norvell's first three seasons in Tallahassee. He went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, but made the Las Vegas Raiders' 53-man roster.

Warrick is one of the top players in program history after helping lead Florida State its second ntional championship in 1999. He was a consensus first-team All-American in back-to-back years to conclude his college career and spent time in the NFL. Warrick was inducted into the FSU Hall of Fame in 2010. He's still the program's all-time leader in touchdown receptions (31) and ranks third in receiving yards (3,517).

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

DL DeMarcus Walker - Chicago Bears

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

READ MORE: Which Florida State true freshman has the potential to develop into something special?

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Published
