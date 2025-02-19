True freshman quarterback Kevin Sperry excited for FSU’s up-tempo offense under Gus Malzahn
Former four-star recruit quarterback Kevin Sperry has been on the Florida State campus for two months, getting acclimated to college life after signing with the Seminoles in December. Sperry completed 160/288 passes for 2,523 yards with 27 touchdowns to nine interceptions his senior season at Guyer High School while adding 140 carries for 1156 yards and eight more scores on the ground.
"I would say I'm a dual-threat quarterback. I love to sit in the pocket and get the ball to my guys in space. But I can run too. I was a running back until 8th grade," Sperry said to the media on Tuesday. "I also bring a lot of intensity to the game. I bring the best out of my guys."
Time will tell how that translates over to the college level and into new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn's offense for the speedy signal-caller who said he hit 21 miles per hour this past season.
Malzahn and head coach Mike Norvell have teamed up before. They produced three 1,000-yard receivers, a 5,000-yard passer, and a 1,000-yard rusher together. The 6'1'' Denton, Texas native said that he's "built a great relationship" with Malzahn and that he knows the offense will be moving very fast next season.
"I know that we're going to be moving very fast, a very fast-paced offense, and we're going to take a lot of shots."
Florida State flipped Sperry from OU shortly after quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. decided to take his talents to Florida. The Seminoles then added Boston College transfer quarterback Thomas Castellanos to the mix, bringing in another scholarship quarterback alongside redshirt sophomore Brock Glenn. Sperry said he's learning a lot from both.
"I think he (Tommy) has the most experience right now. He's been in college football for a little bit now, obviously, just learning from him—how he sees the game, how he reads certain defenses," Sperry continued. "Brock, he's just been in this offense for a long time, has been around coach Norvell, coach Tokarz, so just that combination of both guys and their experience with certain things has helped me a lot."
Watch for Sperry and the rest of the 2025 commits as they head into spring camp starting on March 19.
Sperry's full interview can be seen below.
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?
Senior Thomas Castellanos
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
Redshirt Freshman Trever Jackson
True Freshman Kevin Sperry
