No. 1 recruit in Florida trims recruitment to ten, Florida State makes the cut
Florida State's quest for a top-10 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle starts with locking down pipelines around Florida and Georgia. Many of the highly regarded recruits in Florida committed to programs outside of the state last year. The Seminoles have to start flipping the narrative.
On Monday, four-star defensive end and the No. 1 recruit in Florida, Trenton Henderson, trimmed his recruitment down to ten programs. Florida State made the cut alongside Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, USC, Texas, Michigan, and Vanderbilt.
FSU is doing its part to keep Henderson home after hosting him for a junior day in January. Head coach Mike Norvell also dropped by to meet with him while in the area last month. Henderson is expected to officially visit Tallahassee this summer from June 20-22 and will take trips to Auburn, Vanderbilt, Florida, and Alabama.
Henderson is coming off a breakout junior campaign where he totaled 50 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, ten sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, six pass deflections, and two blocked kicks. He totaled a season-best seven tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass deflections in a 31-24 victory against St. John Paul II Catholic High School on November 1.
The Florida native helped guide Pensacola Catholic High School to an 8-2 record and an appearance in the playoffs. Current FSU cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls spent his prep career suiting up for the Crusaders, playing alongside Henderson in 2022-23 when the latter was a freshman.
Henderson also competes on the hardwood at the high school level. During his junior season, he's currently averaging 2.9 points per game, 3.3 rebounds per game, and 0.6 assists per game.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 12 overall prospect, the No. 3 EDGE, and the No. 1 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones
Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs
Redshirt Junior James Williams
Redshirt Junior Deante McCray
Redshirt Junior Aaron Hester
Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder
True Freshman Tylon Lee
True Freshman LaJesse Harrold
True Freshman Mandrell Desir
True Freshman Darryll Desir
