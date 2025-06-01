Florida State offers son of NFL legend and Heisman Trophy winner
Florida State has put out a new offer on the recruiting trail with NFL ties.
The Seminoles have been busy this offseason trying to put the program in a position to respond from one of the most disappointing seasons in recent memory.
On Saturday, FSU extended an offer to four-star safety and rising junior, Charles Woodson Jr., who referred to safeties coach Evan Cooper and director of player personnel Chuck Cantor when revealing the news on social media. Woodson Jr. is the son of former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL legend, Charles Woodson.
Woodson Sr. spent three seasons at Michigan, becoming one of the most decorated Wolverines in program history. In 1997, he won the Heisman Trophy after picking off a career-high seven passes while scoring three touchdowns on offense and one on special teams.
The Oakland Raiders drafted Woodson Sr. with the fourth pick in the 1998 NFL Draft. He earned tons of accolades across his 18 years at the professional level, including being named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2009 and winning Super Bowl XLV with the Green Bay Packers.
A nine-time Pro Bowler, four-time first-team All-Pro, and four-time second-team All-Pro, Woodson Sr. is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Woodson Jr. has yet to add an offer from Michigan but if the Wolverines do offer, they might be the favorite with his ties to Ann Arbor. He's not believed to have visited Florida State as a recruit previously.
As a sophomore, Woodson Jr. totaled 53 tackles, one fumble recovery, two pass deflections, and an interception.
The 5-foot-11, 155-pound safety is regarded as the No. 244 overall prospect, the No. 23 S, and the No. 26 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds four verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 1 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star defensive back Jaylen Scott, four-star defensive back Mekhi Williams, and four-star defensive back Bryce Williams.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Four-Star DB Jaylen Scott
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Four-Star DB Bryce Williams
Four-Star WR Kaneilius Purdy
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
