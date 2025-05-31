Who is Florida State’s biggest rival? We've ranked them
There are a few college football games that are synonymous with the lore and fandom that the world has grown to share, and for Florida State, many of them involve the debauchery and semantics that both players and fans love to partake in.
College football traditions may span the country, but only in Florida will you see a mascot like Sebastian the Ibis get tossed from Doak Campbell Stadium for trying to douse Chief Osceola’s flaming spear with a fire extinguisher, and somehow end up allegedly spraying a police officer in the process.
The rivalries are what make you tune in to your favorite network and share a nacho platter and a bucket of wings with loved ones. In Tallahassee, there are three that stand the test of time.
With Miami putting the "UM" in “Umm, I’m gonna need to talk to my lawyer, please,” the Gainesville goons doing Gainesville things, and whatever Dabo Swinney’s side hustle is (IPTAY or a secret MLM, we’re not sure), if anything the hilarity has delivered no shortage of memorable moments. At one point, Florida’s head coach had to hold an actual press conference to deny being the naked guy photographed spooning a dead shark, you know, just Gainesville being Gainesville.
No. 1 Miami Hurricanes
The ACC championship hopefuls currently lead the series with the 'Noles 36-33. Their last outing in Coral Gables ended in what was an already tragic season for Florida State, led by first-round quarterback Cam Ward, 36-14.
The popular acronym. "Failed Mascot, Failed Football Moments" (FMFFM for short) rings true in Seminole fans' hearts, and there isn't one game in particular that stands out the most.
There is the 1991 "Wide Right" that cost FSU a chance at a National Championship appearance, Wide Right 2.0 in 1992 (with a different kicker, but the same heartbreak).
Not a spectacle, but significant: 2005's Florida State's 10-7 victory, where, ironically, Miami missed a field goal.
Oh, and 2016 (get some cold cuts, 44):
The 'Noles are slated to take on the Hurricanes on October 4, and both teams will be aching for something to prove.
No. 2 Florida Gators
The No. 1 and No. 2 spots were hard to pin because both the Gators and the Hurricanes have been battling for the State of Florida Title for as long as I can remember.
The hated rivalry began after Florida refused to play FSU for nearly a decade, claiming that a matchup with Florida State would hurt their strength of schedule until the two teams met in 1958. A deep resentment ensued, and the rest is history.
1994's "The Choke at the Doak" is one of the wildest comebacks in sports history. Florida led the Seminoles 31-3 entering the fourth quarter, and FSU scored 28 unanswered points in the last 15 minutes to end the game in a draw.
1996's Sugar Bowl rematch, where UF quarterback Danny Wuerffel helped the Gators to their first National Championship against the No. 1 Seminoles 52-20 stands out.
FSU's 33-21 victory in 1993 helped pave the way for Florida State's first national championship under Bobby Bowden, solidifying FSU as a national power and turning the rivalry into must-watch TV.
This historic rivalry is unlike any other.
No. 3 Clemson Tigers
It is hard to really dislike the Tigers, but their competition for ACC dominance is tangible. Swinney's squads have largely dominated the 'Noles in recent years, and Florida State leads the series 21-16. FSU's largest margin of victory came in 1993 with a 57-0 blowout under Bowden.
There isn't bad blood between the two schools, and they're tied in national championships at three. However, their game on November 8 will be one to watch this season. Clemson's Cade Klubnik is regarded as one of the better returning quarterbacks in the country, and Florida State will have a new look approach as Mike Norvell transitions his team into a new era.
Florida State's 51-14 victory in 2013 over the Tigers was monumental, as the 'Noles would go on to win their third national title. Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jameis Winston threw for 444 yards and four touchdowns, only furthering the competition between the two programs.
One of the most famous trick plays came out of a Clemson matchup where a Bowden gamble on "The Puntrooskie" shocked Death Valley in a 24-21 victory. Leroy Butler returned a fake punt for 78 yards to set up the game-winning field goal in 1988.
Shout out to Sean Maguire, Dalvin Cook, Rashaad Green, and Bobo in 2014.
