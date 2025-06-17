Former FSU Basketball assistant joins coaching staff of Seminole legend
Luke Loucks completely revamped the coaching staff of the Florida State Men's Basketball program when he took over for Leonard Hamilton. The only staff member he kept on board was a graduate assistant who is now the team's assistant director of operations.
Among those no longer on the staff include Jarrod Lazarus, who was FSU's director of basketball operations from 2019-2025, a part of the staff that won the ACC in 2020 and made an ACC championship appearance in 2021. He also initially graduated from Florida State in 2009.
Although he's not with FSU anymore, Lazarus will be staying in Tallahassee, as he was announced as Florida A&M's Associate Head Coach, where he'll be joining Seminole legend Charlie Ward's staff.
"Jarrod Lazarus is the perfect addition as Associate Head Coach at Florida A&M. His leadership, passion for the game, and dedication to developing young talent will elevate the program," Ward said in the press release.
"I'm thrilled to join Florida A&M Men's Basketball and be part of such a historic program. I would like to thank Head Coach Charlie Ward for this amazing opportunity. I look forward to working with the team, embracing the culture, and helping take this program to new heights," Lazarus said in the same release.
Ward was named FAMU's head coach on April 16th and gives the Rattlers a strong FSU connection. He's one of the most iconic players in college athletics history, much less Tallahassee history, winning the Heisman Award in 1993 while leading the Seminoles to their first national championship, while also being good enough for the basketball team to be selected in the first round of the 1994 NBA Draft, where he'd go on to have an 11-year NBA career.
