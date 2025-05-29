Kickoff times set for four key 2025 Florida State football games
Florida State is roughly three months away from kicking off its 2025 campaign against Alabama. There is a lot of anticipation and cautious excitement building in Tallahassee after head coach Mike Norvell revamped his coaching staff and roster this offseason.
The Seminoles are looking to bounce back in a major way this fall and they weren't done any favors by the schedule-makers. Three of FSU's final four games will fall on the road. The program will also have to play two Friday night games away from home while taking a West Coast trip out to Stanford.
On Thursday, the ACC announced kickoff times for various games around the league, providing clarity on four more of Florida State's contest.
According to the release, the Seminoles will face off against FCS opponent East Texas A&M on Saturday, September 6, at noon on the ACC Network. Florida State is set to begin its road slate at Virginia on Friday, September 26, at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN.
In what should certainly draw an eye-roll, FSU will have a late night kickoff of 10:30 p.m. when the Seminoles travel to Stanford on Saturday, October 18. The game will be televised on ESPN.
Finally, Florida State's second-to-last game of the regular season, a Friday night road trip to North Carolina State, will kickoff at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 21. Once again, the contest will be nationally televised on ESPN.
Previously, it was announced that Florida State will kick off its season against Alabama at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.
More kickoff times will be released week-to-week throughout the year.
2025 Florida State Football Schedule:
Week 0: BYE week
Week 1: Saturday, August 30 at 3:30 p.m. - vs. Alabama (home-opener)
Week 2: Saturday, September 6 at 12:00 p.m. - vs. East Texas A&M
Week 3: BYE week
Week 4: Saturday, September 20 - vs. Kent State (family weekend)
Week 5: Friday, September 26 at 7:00 p.m. - at Virginia
Week 6: Saturday, October 4 - vs. Miami
Week 7: Saturday, October 11 - vs. Pitt (cancer awareness)
Week 8: Saturday, October 18 at 10:30 p.m. - at Stanford
Week 9: BYE week
Week 10: Saturday, November 1 - vs. Wake Forest (homecoming and Seminole heritage)
Week 11: Saturday, November 8 - at Clemson
Week 12: Saturday, November 15 - vs. Virginia Tech (military appreciation and Senior Day)
Week 13: Friday, November 21 at 8:00 p.m. - at North Carolina State
Week 14: Saturday, November 29 - at Florida (regular-season finale)
