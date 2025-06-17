FSU Basketball sets series with mid-major power
Luke Loucks is continuing to assemble his first non-conference slate as the new head coach of Florida State Men's Basketball, and he's setting up a tough schedule so far. FSU already has three NCAA Tournament teams from the SEC on the schedule playing Florida in Gainesville, Georgia in Tallahassee, and Texas A&M in Tampa in a neutral-site matchup.
Loucks wanted to build a tough non-conference slate because it builds more brand recognition and helps tune the team up for ACC play, which has been knocked down from 20 games to 18 again. That opens two more non-conference games.
College basketball insider Jon Rothstein has announced that Florida State has set a home-and-home series with the Dayton Flyers, one of the mainstays of mid-major basketball over the last decade. The first game will be held on December 16th in Dayton this season, with Dayton making the return trip to Tallahassee next season.
Dayton only has two seasons finishing with fewer than 21 wins since the 2013-14 season with five trips to the NCAA Tournament in that time. It would've been six if not for COVID-19 canceling the tournament in 2020, which is where these two programs have strange connections.
Both Florida State and Dayton finished as top four teams in 2020 when the season was canceled, having the best season in each program's history, arguably. Dayton was led by Wooden Award winner Obi Toppin, while FSU had two lottery picks in Devin Vassell and Patrick Williams, as well as the excellent senior guard, Trent Forrest. What could've easily been a Final Four matchup just five years ago is now a regular-season home-and-home.
Dayton went 23-11 last season, losing in the second round of the NIT.
