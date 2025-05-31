Florida State lands near top of ACC for 2025 offseason moves
Florida State football made some major changes to its roster and its coaching staff in the offseason following a 2-10 season, staring into the abyss of irrelevancy despite the recent ascent to the mountaintop.
The Seminoles fired both offensive and defensive coordinators, Alex Atkins and Adam Fuller, respectively, and replaced them with former UCF head coach Gus Malzahn and former Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White.
Some of the more notable key additions on the offensive and defensive side of the ball included quarterback Tommy Castellanos (UCF, BC), wide receivers Squirrel White (Tennessee) and Duce Robinson (USC), and defensive end James Williams (Nebraska).
However, according to College Football Network, these additions, alongside the other moves made by the 'Noles, gave FSU a B for their offseason grade, tied for fifth-best in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
"2024 was an absolute disappointment for the Seminoles as they put together a massively unexpected 2-10 season after beginning the season ranked No. 10 in the nation," CFN's Bjorn Bergstrom wrote. "Head coach Mike Norvell replaced both coordinators and brings in Gus Malzahn to lead the offense. Previously the head coach for the UCF Knights, Malzahn has vast experience coaching in college football and will look to lift up a unit that welcomed in former Boston College Eagles QB Tommy Castellanos to the mix."
"Castellanos threw 18 touchdowns last season and will give the Seminoles a veteran presence to look towards. He'll have weapons on the outside, as WRs Duce Robinson (USC Trojans) and Squirrel White (Tennessee Volunteers) will bring size and speed," Bergstrom continued. "Defensive lineman James Williams, formerly of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, followed new defensive coordinator Tony White after amassing five sacks as a sophomore."
The teams with better offseason grades than FSU from rankings 1-4 include Clemson, Miami, NC State, and Virginia. The program was tied with Louisville, North Carolina, and Pittsburgh, who all posted B's as well.
"Norvell's new staff and transfer portal additions signal a step in the right direction yet not as quite as big as some may think," Bergstrom added. "They'll likely be fighting for bowl eligibility in the fall -- still a big step up from two wins."
The Seminoles will look to prove that their offseason moves will pay off as they square off against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Aug. 30 in Tallahassee.
