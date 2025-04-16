Nole Gameday

FSU Basketball lands in-state commitment from former Temple signee

Luke Loucks adds another high school prospect.

Austin Veazey

Florida State’s new head basketball coach Luke Loucks introduces himself, shares his beliefs and coaching style during a press conference Monday, March 10, 2025.
Florida State’s new head basketball coach Luke Loucks introduces himself, shares his beliefs and coaching style during a press conference Monday, March 10, 2025. / Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Florida State and Luke Loucks are continuing to build up the roster after ten players hit the transfer portal. The Seminoles have landed five players through the portal and one through Overtime Elite, but they've added their second high school prospect.

IMG Academy's Cam Miles announced his commitment to FSU on Wednesday afternoon, a 6'2" guard who averaged 17.4 PPG and 5.2 APG this season as part of their post-grad program. ESPN has him as a four-star prospect, but 247Sports and On3 have him as a three-star. Miles had been signed to Temple but was released from his NLI on April 1st, and he quickly became a target for Coach Loucks and his staff. He's originally from Orlando and gets to stay in-state.

READ MORE: FSU Basketball star, All-ACC selection to enter transfer portal, NBA Draft

Miles held offers from Arizona State, Mississippi State, USF, and other programs, but Florida State quickly emerged as the primary destination after he backed off of his pledge from Temple. He was on campus for a visit earlier in the week.

Florida State is now up to nine confirmed players for next season: Cam Miles, AJ Swinton, Alier Maluk, LaJae Jones (St. Bonaventure), Kobe MaGee (Drexel), Chauncey Wiggins (Clemson), Robert McCray V (Jacksonville), Alex Steen (Florida Southern), and Thomas Bassong (Overtime Elite, HS). There's still a long way to go before the roster is filled out, but this staff has built a solid core so far.

READ MORE: Former FSU Basketball starter transfers to SEC powerhouse

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Basketball throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Lead basketball writer; Former FSU Men's Basketball Manager from 2016-2019

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Basketball