FSU Basketball lands in-state commitment from former Temple signee
Florida State and Luke Loucks are continuing to build up the roster after ten players hit the transfer portal. The Seminoles have landed five players through the portal and one through Overtime Elite, but they've added their second high school prospect.
IMG Academy's Cam Miles announced his commitment to FSU on Wednesday afternoon, a 6'2" guard who averaged 17.4 PPG and 5.2 APG this season as part of their post-grad program. ESPN has him as a four-star prospect, but 247Sports and On3 have him as a three-star. Miles had been signed to Temple but was released from his NLI on April 1st, and he quickly became a target for Coach Loucks and his staff. He's originally from Orlando and gets to stay in-state.
Miles held offers from Arizona State, Mississippi State, USF, and other programs, but Florida State quickly emerged as the primary destination after he backed off of his pledge from Temple. He was on campus for a visit earlier in the week.
Florida State is now up to nine confirmed players for next season: Cam Miles, AJ Swinton, Alier Maluk, LaJae Jones (St. Bonaventure), Kobe MaGee (Drexel), Chauncey Wiggins (Clemson), Robert McCray V (Jacksonville), Alex Steen (Florida Southern), and Thomas Bassong (Overtime Elite, HS). There's still a long way to go before the roster is filled out, but this staff has built a solid core so far.
