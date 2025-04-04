Former FSU Basketball starter transfers to SEC powerhouse
Florida State is in a period of major change, as Luke Loucks has taken over as the head coach of the program after 23 years under Leonard Hamilton. That made nine players want to hit the transfer portal in search of a new destination and a better fit.
One such player is Taylor Bol Bowen. The sophomore forward from Jericho, Vermont, averaged 8.0 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 2.5 steals and blocks per game, all while shooting 41.4% from three. At 6'10", he has a rare skillset for a player and was heavily coveted in the transfer portal, setting up visits with Alabama, Kentucky, SMU, and USC. He's now decided to join one of those programs.
Bol Bowen has announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide, joining a program that made the Elite Eight this season and the Final Four last season. They've found a lot of success under Nate Oats, going a combined 84-27 in the last three seasons, winning the SEC regular season and tournament championship in 2021 and 2023. Bol Bowen should fit perfectly in their system if his three-point shot continues to fall.
Florida State likely would've preferred to hang onto Bol Bowen, as his shooting, defense, and size are hard to replicate, but they've done a decent job in the transfer portal thus far, landing Clemson's Chauncey Wiggins, Jacksonville's Robert McCray V, St. Bonaventure's LaJae Jones, and Drexel's Kobe MaGee.
Bol Bowen is a former four-star prospect, ranked as the 73rd overall prospect in 247's composite rankings in the 2023 class. He chose the Seminoles initially over Arkansas, Duke, UConn, USC, and more. He becomes the second former Seminole to find his new home, as Daquan Davis committed to Providence earlier in the week.
