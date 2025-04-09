FSU Basketball star, All-ACC selection to enter transfer portal, NBA Draft
The transfer portal continues to churn for Florida State as Luke Loucks has taken over the program in place of the legendary Leonard Hamilton. He expected most of the roster to hit the transfer portal as he pursued players who better fit his system.
FSU's biggest star for the last two seasons is now the latest entry, as Jamir Watkins is putting his name into the transfer portal with a "Do Not Contact" tag, as well as entering the 2025 NBA Draft. Watkins was an All-ACC Second-Team selection this season after averaging 18.4 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 2.4 APG, and 1.2 SPG.
This is the second offseason in a row where Watkins has done this, as he declared for the Draft and entered the portal a year ago. He went to the NBA Combine, did a few private workouts for teams, then decided to pull out of the Draft and explore his options in the portal. There was some smoke about him visiting Michigan and St. John's, but he decided to return to Florida State for what turned out to be Leonard Hamilton's final season. There was a touching moment between Watkins and Coach Hamilton when he checked out of the game at the Tucker Center for the final time.
The "Do Not Contact Tag" is interesting, as it usually means he has an idea in his mind of where he wants to go, but he also did the same thing last year as he weighed his NBA options.
If you're wondering how Watkins still has eligibility remaining, he can still use his year from the COVID-19 season for his sixth year of college. He initially returned to college to work on his three-point shot, but he actually shot at a slightly lower percentage this year on more attempts. Getting another year older likely won't help his case for NBA scouts, but his free-throw rate will. His age and lower shooting percentages will keep him from being a first-round pick, but he should be able to be a second-round pick.
This is now the 10th different Florida State player to enter the portal, joining Taylor Bol Bowen, Waka Mbatch, Chandler Jackson, Daquan Davis, Malique Ewin, Justin Thomas, Jerry Deng, Christian Nitu, and Anastasios Rozakeas.
