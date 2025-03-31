Nole Gameday

FSU DB Ja'Bril Rawls looks like a completely different player going into 2025

The redshirt sophomore attributes his weight gain to getting in the gym and chicken alfredo.

Florida State football defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls spoke to the media recently about his impressive weight gain during the offseason. The redshirt sophomore said that he gained weight by getting in the gym and changing his eating habits.

When asked if he feels any different with the added weight, Rawls responded by saying that feels faster and more physical.

"It definitely does feel different. Things have been faster, more physical, 'cause last year I didn't have this much weight on. Last year I was kind of getting pushed around I felt like, but this year I feel like with the weight I put on, there's a big difference."

Rawls was questioned about his methods concerning his weight gain. He shared that he's been "attacking the weight room and gain training, eating like three or four meals a day."

He also shared that he thought a lot about improving his weight this offseason, and he felt he wasn't the "same size as everyone else."

Moreover, Rawls stated that he immediately addressed his weight after the end of the 2024 season.

"Right after the season, I got with nutrition. They sent me up with a meal plan, and I just attacked it throughout the offseason. And when I got here, we got even more. I got even more access to free food and everything like that. So it was just attacking the meal plans that they gave me."

Chicken Alfredo was a first choice for Rawls throughout the process, he told the media with a smile on his face.

Ja'Bril Rawls looks to be more of a contributor heading into FSU's 2025 season.

