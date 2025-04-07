Promising freshman to return to FSU Basketball, Luke Loucks
Luke Loucks has taken over as the head coach of Florida State basketball and is working to fill out the roster. While he said most of the roster would be different, he did say a few pieces would be returning. AJ Swinton announced his intentions to come back to FSU last week, and now another promising freshman confirmed he'll stay.
Freshman forward Alier Maluk posted on social media that he'll run it back for a second season in Tallahassee, staying under Luke Loucks despite initially committing to and playing under Leonard Hamilton in his first season.
This is a huge piece coming back to FSU. While his stats from the 2024-25 season won't blow anyone away (2.7 PPG, 2.0 RPG), he was supposed to be a senior in high school last season, and many people around the program (and in college basketball) see him as a future prototypical NBA-type center as long as he continues to develop. He needs to add some size to his 7'0" frame, but he has all of the tools and skills to be an excellent player.
Maluk also gives Loucks his first true big man to build around. He's landed four transfers to go with Swinton and Maluk (Robert McCray V, LaJae Jones, Kobe MaGee, and Chauncey Wiggins, but those are all perimeter players, as is the one high school commit, Thomas Bassong. Loucks will need to add another big man or two to have a solid rotation, but the roster is now near the halfway mark of being full.
