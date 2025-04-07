Nole Gameday

Promising freshman to return to FSU Basketball, Luke Loucks

Another big-time player is staying under Luke Loucks.

Austin Veazey

Mar 4, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Florida State Seminoles forward Alier Maluk (21) dunks the ball in the first half against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images
Mar 4, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Florida State Seminoles forward Alier Maluk (21) dunks the ball in the first half against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images / Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Luke Loucks has taken over as the head coach of Florida State basketball and is working to fill out the roster. While he said most of the roster would be different, he did say a few pieces would be returning. AJ Swinton announced his intentions to come back to FSU last week, and now another promising freshman confirmed he'll stay.

Freshman forward Alier Maluk posted on social media that he'll run it back for a second season in Tallahassee, staying under Luke Loucks despite initially committing to and playing under Leonard Hamilton in his first season.

READ MORE: Former FSU Basketball Star made NBA history in Pistons-Grizzlies

This is a huge piece coming back to FSU. While his stats from the 2024-25 season won't blow anyone away (2.7 PPG, 2.0 RPG), he was supposed to be a senior in high school last season, and many people around the program (and in college basketball) see him as a future prototypical NBA-type center as long as he continues to develop. He needs to add some size to his 7'0" frame, but he has all of the tools and skills to be an excellent player.

Florida State Seminoles forward Alier Maluk
Feb 15, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers forward Chauncey Wiggins (7) drives around Florida State Seminoles forward Alier Maluk (21) during the second half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Maluk also gives Loucks his first true big man to build around. He's landed four transfers to go with Swinton and Maluk (Robert McCray V, LaJae Jones, Kobe MaGee, and Chauncey Wiggins, but those are all perimeter players, as is the one high school commit, Thomas Bassong. Loucks will need to add another big man or two to have a solid rotation, but the roster is now near the halfway mark of being full.

READ MORE: FSU Basketball transfer portal tracker in Luke Loucks' first offseason

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Basketball throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published |Modified
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Lead basketball writer; Former FSU Men's Basketball Manager from 2016-2019

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Basketball