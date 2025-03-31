Florida State Football adds talented athlete to 2027 recruiting class
Florida State landed another big commitment to close out the month of March in #Tribe27 with the addition of multi-sport, multi-position athlete Kaneilius Purdy, who announced his commitment to the Seminoles on Monday. The Lake Wales, Florida prospect became the third pledge for the 'Noles in the Class of 2027 as Mike Norvell and Co. look to plan for the future.
The 6'0'' 190-pound athlete has visited Florida State multiple times, dating back to February 2024, when the 'Noles extended him an offer. He took an unofficial visit to Tallahassee, Florida, in December 2024.
Purdy is considered a four-star recruit by On3 Sports and is listed as the No. 241 player nationally, the No. 12 ATH, and the No. 30 player overall in the State of Florida for his class.
During the 2024 season, he accumulated 1,082 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns while playing as a running back and wide receiver and contributing on special teams as a punt and kick returner. Additionally, he recorded 15 tackles over four games on defense. He is anticipated to play as either a defensive back or wide receiver at the next level.
With his size and frame early on, there were many major programs after Purdy. He had offers from Florida, Texas A&M, Tennessee, and Oklahoma, among others, before deciding to commit to Florida State.
Purdy will join four-star safety Mekhi Williams and four-star athlete Jaylen Scott in the class of 2027.
