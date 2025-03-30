True freshman QB impresses Mike Norvell, Gus Malzahn during FSU's first scrimmage
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn spoke to the media following the team's first intrasquad scrimmage of the year. The two coaches were impressed with true freshman Kevin Sperry's abilities during the scrimmage, sharing that he showed a lot of potential and poise.
Norvell revealed that he was "pleased" with what he saw from the young player.
"For a first scrimmage, I was really pleased with what I saw from Kevin. He had a couple of explosive plays; he pushed the ball down the field. I thought all the quarterbacks — you could see the first five practices building to today, and I thought there were some definitely coachable moments that we're going to be able to improve upon," Norvell said. "But all in all, I thought it was a good day on both sides of the football."
Norvell was then asked about Sperry's demeanor.
"I like how he's come in. He's coming in learning. He understands that there's a lot of work to do in front of him, but you know, you study, you prepare, and then you try to go out there next week. He's had some real freshman moments in practice. But he's also had some — like today — he just went out there and played, and I like seeing that."
Norvell also mentioned that Sperry connected on some explosive plays during the scrimmage
"He had a couple of vertical shots that he hit down the field, Elijah Moore had a long touchdown. Willy Suarez had another, he had two long touchdown passes to those guys with a rush, with things coming at him, and it was good to see those guys finish the plays for him. I liked his poise out there as a freshman, and there's still plays in the scrimmage where we're going to have to continue to push, grow, develop all those things. But for a first scrimmage I thought he did a really nice job in that..
As for Malzahn, he was asked about whether a freshman like Sperry would benefit from the learning curve that all the quarterbacks are facing with a new offensive system in place.
"I think so. And you know, he's getting the opportunities. We're rotating all three [quarterbacks]. Kevin's got a skillset, and he can run, like he can really run. He's growing. The moment hadn't really been too big for him, which, that's fairly unusual for a true freshman.
"But so far, I've been really impressed with him. It's very, very important to — you gotta have quarterbacks that are desperate, I mean desperate to be the best they can be. And I think all three of those guys have really showed that through the first six practices."
The Seminoles' final spring practice is slated for April 19.
