BREAKING: FSU Basketball lands 2-time Conference DPOY in transfer portal
Luke Loucks continues to add to what will be his first roster at Florida State, as he has taken over the program from the legendary Leonard Hamilton. Nine former Seminoles hit the portal, leaving Loucks with a lot of work to do to fill out the portal.
Florida State has landed forward Alex Steen through the transfer portal from Florida Southern, a Division 2 school in Lakeland. He led the Mocs to a 26-5 record this season while averaging 18.2 PPG, 11.5 RPG, and 2.6 BPG, winning his conference's Defensive Player of the Year award twice.
READ MORE: Promising freshman to return to FSU Basketball, Luke Loucks
Steen was originally supposed to come in for a visit this coming weekend but decided to go ahead and pull the trigger. When he first entered the portal, he reported interest from over 80 schools, including Alabama, Tennessee, Louisville, and many more. he is originally from Minneapolis, Minnesota, but moved to Panama City Beach and attended Arnold High School.
This is now the eighth confirmed player for the 2025-26 Seminoles, as Steen joins returns AJ Swinton and Alier Maluk, transfers Kobe MaGee, St. Bonaventure's LaJae Jones, Clemson's Chauncey Wiggins, and Jacksonville's Robert McCray V, and high school prospect Thomas Bassong. With the scholarship limit upped to 15 for the 2025-26 season, there is still plenty of work to be done on filling out the roster with quality pieces.
There will be some doubts about Steen's ability to translate from D2 to the ACC as a 6'9" forward who only made three three-pointers this season, but his defensive instincts will be huge for this team. He'll have one more year of eligibility remaining.
READ MORE: Former FSU Basketball Star made NBA history in Pistons-Grizzlies
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Basketball throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok