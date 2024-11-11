FSU Basketball Star Jamir Watkins Named ACC Co-Player of the Week
Florida State and Leonard Hamilton have started the season 2-0 with wins over Northern Kentucky and Rice. Jamir Watkins had a tremendous first week, averaging 23.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.5 APG, and 3.5 SPG.
Those statistics were enough for Watkins to be named the ACC's Co-Player of the Week. He's sharing the award with Miami's Nijel Pack, who averaged 19 PPG, 5.5 APG, and 2.5 RPG with no turnovers. This is Watkins' second time winning the award, sharing it with UNC's RJ Davis in the early part of last season.
Watkins tested the NBA Draft process and the transfer portal this offseason but ultimately decided to come back to Florida State for his senior season. He should've been on the preseason All-ACC First-Team but ended up on Second Team. He led FSU in almost every major statistical category last season.
Florida State has two games against Tarleton State and top-25 Florida this week, a good chance for Watkins to continue to showcase his abilities. The NBA wanted Watkins to become a more consistent three-point shooter, which he's been trying to display to some extent.
Watkins started his career at VCU, transferring to FSU before last season and blossoming into a star for Leonard Hamilton and the Seminoles. Many expected him to carry the offensive load once again this season, and that's been proven so far with his usage rate of 36% through two games.
