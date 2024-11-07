BREAKING: Blue-Chip 2026 Linebacker Decommits From Florida State
Florida State's 2024 season has been a disaster and the struggles on the field have trickled over to the recruiting trail. The Seminoles have suffered numerous decommitments since September and are finding it harder and harder to gain traction with, or keep, elite prospects.
On Thursday evening, four-star 2026 linebacker Izayia Williams announced he was decommitting from FSU. Williams actually chose the Seminoles back in September after the team got off to a 0-2 start but the continued losing forced him to reconsider his decision.
The Florida native has already been committed to three different programs prior to the conclusion of his junior year of high school. He's backed off of pledges to Louisville, Syracuse, and FSU in less than a calendar year.
Williams was in Tallahassee for an unofficial visit in October. He also holds offers from Alabama, Kentucky, Florida, Miami, Michigan, and Ole Miss, among others. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 92 overall prospect, the No. 7 LB, and the No. 17 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
The blue-chip linebacker is the first member of #Tribe26 to move on this fall. Florida State has also lost five members of its 2025 class (four-star defensive end Javion Hilson, four-star defensive tackle Myron Charles, four-star wide receiver CJ Wiley, four-star wide receiver Daylan McCutcheon, four-star wide receiver Malik Clark) and rumors are swirling about the status of four-star quarterback Tramell Jones Jr.
With the decommitment of Williams, Florida State is down to five verbal commitments in its 2026 class which drops from No. 4 to No. 7 in the country. The Seminoles still have four-star quarterback Brady Smigiel, four-star wide receiver Darryon Williams, four-star defensive back Efrem White, three-star safety Darryl Bell III, and three-star Tedarius Hughes in the fold.
