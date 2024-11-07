BREAKING: Blue-Chip 2026 Linebacker Decommits From Florida State

BREAKING: Elite 2026 LB Izayia Williams has Decommitted from Florida State, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’2 215 LB from Leesburg, FL is ranked as the No. 2 LB in the ‘26 Class (per On3)



Holds a total of 27 Offershttps://t.co/9eh3uS1OdZ pic.twitter.com/eBeMBg5Wix