Former FSU Football QB Will be in Attendance for Florida Game
Florida State has had plenty of notable quarterbacks come through the program who have led the Seminoles to memorable victories over the years. Every fan has a favorite former signal-caller and part of being a quarterback in Tallahassee is being revered by the Seminole faithful for decades after their college careers conclude.
Case and point, most longtime fans of the Seminoles will remember a certain player who threw the game-winning touchdown in a back-and-forth affair in Gainesville back in 2003. Chris Rix etched his name into FSU lore with a 53-yard scoring pass to P.K. Sam that cemented a rivalry win on the road against the Gators. It was the final gasp in a 38-34 victory that featured four lead changes in the fourth quarter.
20 years after wrapping up his time in garnet and gold, Rix will be returning to Doak Campbell Stadium to support the Seminoles against the Florida Gators. Earlier this week, Rix revealed his plans to attend the matchup. FSU and Florida will clash in the regular season finale on Saturday, November 30.
"I’m excited to be back in Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday, November 30th to witness my Florida State Seminoles Defeat the Florida Gators. I cannot believe it’s been 20 years."
Rix starred at Florida State from 2000-04 after signing with the program following a successful prep career in California. He sat behind the legendary Chris Weinke as a true freshman before earning ACC Rookie of the Year honors in 2001. Rix appeared in 44 games, with 38 starts, for the Seminoles and completed 575/1,042 passes for 8,390 yards with 63 touchdowns to 40 interceptions while rushing for 823 yards and 12 more scores. He threw for 300+ yards eight times, including a career-best 394 yards against Colorado in 2003.
Since concluding his playing days, Rix has settled in as a television analyst for Spectrum SportsNet. He's worked for various sports media entities for nearly two decades. Rix still ranks third in program history in passing yards and fourth in passing touchdowns.
