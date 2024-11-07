How To Watch Florida State Seminoles at Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
The Florida State Seminoles are gearing up to go on the road for a prime-time matchup against the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. FSU is looking to salvage what is left of their 1-8 season, and Notre Dame is standing at 7-1 in the hunt for a College Football Playoff appearance.
Florida State's offense has struggled to cross the 21-point mark all season and will be going up against one of the toughest defenses in the country, which has only given up more than 21 points once all season, in their 31-24 victory over No. 25 Louisville. Under defensive coordinator Al Golden, they rank in the top 10 in nearly every defensive statistic and will prove to be a challenge for FSU's two freshmen quarterbacks.
READ MORE: Three Key Matchups For Florida State's Road Trip To Notre Dame.
Special teams have been a highlight for the Seminoles and they are tied for first in the nation with five blocked kicks this season. They rank first in the country with a net punting average of 46.23 yards per punt under punter Alex Mastromanno and kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is the only kicker in the country with five made field goals from 52 yards or more.
"I've had a lot of respect for him as a head coach and offensive mind," Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said of Mike Norvell. "He's an innovative mind, and as I got to here in 2021, again he has a unique ability to every week to do something to put your defense in conflict."
FSU held Duke to just 70 passing yards this year and Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard who transferred from Duke last year has had an up and down season throwing for 1360 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions.
Still, the Seminoles will be heavy underdogs, with Vegas currently listing the Fighting Irish as 26-point favorites. Can Florida State overcome its inability to move the ball on offense with quarterbacks Brock Glenn and Luke Kromenhoek, likely behind their ninth offensive line combination? Will Florida State's defense continue, at the very least, to keep them in the game as the 'Noles look for answers in both the running and passing game? Time will tell as the Seminoles hit the road to South Bend for their last away game of the 2024 season.
Here is how to watch:
Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Where: South Bend, IN - Notre Dame Stadium
Current Records: Florida State (1-8, 1-7 ACC) vs. No. 10 Notre Dame (7-1)
Date/Time: Saturday, November, 9 at 7:30 p.m. EST
TV/Streaming: NBC
Commentators: Play-by-Play: Noah Eagle, Analyst: Todd Blackledge, Reporter: Kathryn Tappen
Radio: Seminole Sports Network and on SiriusXM Radio Channel 161 or 194/SXM App
Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT
Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM
Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ
Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS
Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS
Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE
Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN
Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS
Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR
Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ
Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC
Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL
Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ
Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF
Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP
Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL
Spread: FSU +26, (-110), Notre Dame -26, (-110)
Over/Under: Over 42.5 (-110), Under 42.5 (-110)
Moneyline: FSU (+1800), Notre Dame (-5000)
Series History: Florida State leads the all-time series at 6-5.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Full Comments From Mike Norvell Following Florida State's Defeat To North Carolina
• UNC Head Coach Mack Brown "Embarrassed" After First Win Against Florida State
• Highest and Lowest Graded Players From Florida State's Loss To North Carolina
• Florida State Linebacker Carted Off In Game Against North Carolina