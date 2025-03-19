FSU Basketball starter entering transfer portal
Florida State men's basketball faces a big offseason, as Luke Loucks has taken over as the head coach for the legendary Leonard Hamilton. A coaching change usually leads to a changing roster, and the first of those hits came on Wednesday afternoon.
Forward Taylor Bol Bowen is entering the transfer portal after a breakout season, averaging 8.0 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 1.5 BPG, and 1.0 SPG while shooting 41.4% from three-point range. The 6'10" sophomore started 28 games for the Seminoles this season and is a former blue-chip prospect. He'll consider a return to FSU throughout the process, but he should be a valuable commodity in the portal given his size, shooting, and defensive impact.
Bowen shot a lethal 47.1% from three in ACC play, including the eventual game-winner in a wild comeback against Wake Forest, but he still has work to do as a shot-creator and likely needs to continue adding some weight. This is someone Coach Loucks would probably like to bring back, given his skill set and versatility, but we'll see how the process goes for Bowen.
Coach Loucks will likely get a blank slate this offseason to mold the roster how he wants, as this move follows both 2025 signees being granted their releases from their NLIs. He's mentioned pace and space on offense, and having a guy like Bowen come back who is this great of a shooter would be big. However, there has been smoke about Bowen's departure since Coach Hamilton's resignation was announced. This is the first of many portal entries likely to come for Florida State.
