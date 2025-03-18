Nole Gameday

Last remaining 2025 FSU Basketball signee granted release from NLI

Florida State now has no prospects signed for the 2025 class as Luke Lucks begins to reshape the roster.

Austin Veazey

Long Island Lutheran High School center Nico Onyekwere
Long Island Lutheran High School center Nico Onyekwere / Nico Onyekwere's Instagram @nickpromise21
Florida State is entering a new era of men's basketball, as Luke Loucks has taken over as the head coach for Leonard Hamilton after 23 years of leading the program. Any time coaches change, the player personnel and recruits are likely to change along with it.

FSU's highest-rated signee in the 2025 class, 4-star Dwayne Wimbley Jr., was already released from his National Letter of Intent on Tuesday morning, and now the last remaining signee has also been released.

Nico Onyekwere, a 7'1" Nigerian native playing for Long Island Lutheran High School, has been granted his release and is no longer signed to Florida State. He was heavily connected to FSU assistant Jake Morton, who is not expected to be retained on Luke Loucks' staff. He was also teammates with heavily-coveted prospect Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, who the Seminoles were pursuing. Onyekwere has no other public offers.

Florida State’s new head basketball coach Luke Loucks
Florida State’s new head basketball coach Luke Loucks introduces himself, shares his beliefs and coaching style during a press conference Monday, March 10, 2025. / Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coach Loucks now has a blank slate for the class of 2025 with no one signed on. It wouldn't be surprising to see him follow the Pat Kelsey path, someone he mentioned in his introductory press conference, and just load up on transfers this offseason. Kelsey took 12 quality transfers and one highly ranked recruit for his first class, and Florida State may follow a similar trajectory.

Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Lead basketball writer; Former FSU Men's Basketball Manager from 2016-2019

