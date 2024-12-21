Florida State Lands Versatile UCF Tight End Transfer Randy Pittman
Florida State's tight end room is going to look a lot different in 2025. It's a position that the Seminoles have prioritized in the NCAA Transfer Portal and it paid off with another new addition.
On Saturday, former UCF tight end Randy Pittman announced he was transferring to FSU. Pittman was in town for a visit last weekend, believed to be the first trip to another program since he officially moved on from the Knights a few days ago. He also saw Arizona State.
Pittman's various ties to the Seminoles made them an obvious fit when he decided to explore his options. He was coached by Gus Malzahn at UCF for the last two years and has experience with offensive line coach Herb Hand and wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. Plus, Pittman was previously committed to Florida State when he was in high school and built a bond with head coach Mike Norvell and tight ends coach Chris Thomsen.
The Florida native already has two years of experience in Malzahn's system and knows where he fits into the offense. Pittman is a versatile tight end who is capable as a blocker and a pass-catcher. He can line up in the traditional tight end spot, at H-back, or in the backfield.
Pittman is coming off a career-best season where he caught 32 passes for 416 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore. He appeared in 12 games, making ten starts, and played the fifth-most snaps on offense (747). Pittman's blocking grade of 72.2, per PFF, would be much higher than any tight end currently on Florida State's roster.
In 2023, Pittman appeared in all 13 games, starting in one, and was an honorable mention offensive freshman of the year pick on the All-Big 12 team chosen by league coaches. In total, he appeared in 25 games, with 11 starts, and caught 51 passes for 631 yards and three touchdowns with the Knights.
Florida State has two scholarship tight ends eligible to return to the roster in 2025; sophomore Landen Thomas, and sophomore Amaree Williams.
The Seminoles signed four-star Chase Loftin during the Early Signing Period and recently landed a commitment from Arizona State tight end transfer Markeston Douglas.
Pittman stands at 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, and has two years of eligibility remaining. His addition means FSU is currently set to have five scholarship tight ends on the roster; Pittman, Douglas, Loftin, Thomas, and Williams, who could also have a future at defensive end in garnet and gold.
He's the eighth transfer commitment for the Seminoles, joining former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos, former Arizona State tight end Markeston Douglas, former Nebraska linebacker Stefon Thompson, former Nebraska defensive end James Williams, former Vanderbilt offensive tackle Gunnar Hansen, former Western Kentucky defensive lineman Deante McCray, and former UCF offensive lineman Adrian Medley.
