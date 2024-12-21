Nole Gameday

Mike Norvell On FSU's Addition Of OL Adrian Medley: 'He Brings Significant Size And Toughness To The Room'

The Seminoles have officially announced the addition of veteran offensive lineman Adrian Medley.

Adrian Medley
Transfer offensive lineman Adrian Medley has signed with Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell announced Saturday.

"I'm excited to add Adrian Medley to our program,” Norvell said. “He is an experienced veteran who has performed at a high level throughout his career. He brings significant size and toughness to the room with a great understanding of how to play the position. Adrian is going to be a great complement to the guys in our offensive line room as well as a tremendous person and teammate."

Adrian Medley | OL | 6-5 | 305 | Pensacola, Fla. | Pensacola High School/UCF

Played at UCF from 2019-24, including final four seasons under current Florida State offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and FSU offensive line coach Herb Hand…appeared in 26 games for Knights with 19 starts, including all 12 in 2024 at left guard…blocked as UCF produced top-10 rushing offense and top-20 total offense each of past two seasons…Knights ranked seventh nationally in 2024 with average of 248.1 rushing yards per game after ranking fourth in 2023…UCF ranked 16th in total offense in 2024 behind running back RJ Harvey, who ranked in top five nationally in all-purpose yards, points per game, rushing yards per game and rushing touchdowns…started six games in 2023 after missing 2022 season…earned first career start at Louisville in 2021…played one game in both 2019 and 2020…ranked as nation's No. 39 offensive tackle out of Pensacola High School…Pensacola News-Journal all-area selection in 2018.

Florida State’s full 2025 signing class is below:

FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS

Name                                                  Pos.      Ht.         Wt.          Hometown    High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux                              DB         6-2         175          Fort Lauderdale, Fla.    Carrollton HS (Ga.)

Jayvan Boggs                                   WR        6-1         200          Cocoa, Fla.                               Cocoa HS

Thomas Castellanos                   QB         5-11      196          Waycross, Ga.                   Ware County HS/Boston College/UCF

Tyeland Coleman                          DL          6-4         285          Terry, Miss.            Terry HS/Northwest Mississippi CC

Darryll Desir                                    DL          6-5         240          Miami, Fla.                             Norland HS

Mandrell Desir                                DL          6-4         240          Miami, Fla.                             Norland HS

Markeston Douglas                     TE           6-5         275          Brownsville, Tenn.                   Haywood HS/Arizona State/FSU

Tae’Shaun Gelsey                         WR        6-4         215          Jacksonville, Fla.              Riverside HS

LaJesse Harrold                             DL          6-5         215          Tampa, Fla.                             Gaither HS

Ousmane Kromah                        RB          6-1         215          Leesburg, Ga.                Lee County HS

Tylon Lee                                           DL          6-4         245          Pace, Fla.                                      Pace HS

Chase Loftin                                    TE           6-6         215          Omaha, Neb.             Millard South HS

Teriq Mallory                                    WR        6-5         190          New Haven, Conn.                  Cheshire Academy

Deante McCray                              DL          6-4         283          Jacksonville, Fla.               Sandalwood HS/Western Kentucky

Adrian Medley                                OL          6-5         305          Pensacola, Fla.    Pensacola HS/UCF

Mario Nash Jr.                                 OL          6-4         280          De Kalb, Miss.      Kemper County HS

Sean Poret                                        OL          6-5         270          Atlanta, Ga.                      Riverwood HS

Ethan Pritchard                              LB          6-2         205          Sanford, Fla.                      Seminole HS

Max Redmon                                   DB         6-1         185          West Palm Beach, Fla.           Cardinal Newman HS

Brunno Reus                                   P/K         6-0         190          Sarasota, Fla.                          Venice HS

Jordan Scott                                     WR        6-7         215          Lynchburg, Va.   Appomattox County HS/Southwest Mississippi CC

Kevin Sperry                                     QB         6-1         200          Denton, Texas                           Guyer HS

Zae Thomas Jr.                               DB         6-2         190          Fort Lauderdale, Fla.            American Heritage

Stefon Thompson                         LB          6-1         240          Charlotte, N.C.                                Vance HS/Nebraska/Syracuse

James Williams                             DL          6-6         250          Parkville, Mo.                  Park Hill South HS/Nebraska/Iowa Central CC

Kevin Wynn Jr.                                 DL          6-2         320          Greensboro, Ga.  Greene County HS

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

