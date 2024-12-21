Mike Norvell On FSU's Addition Of OL Adrian Medley: 'He Brings Significant Size And Toughness To The Room'
Transfer offensive lineman Adrian Medley has signed with Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell announced Saturday.
"I'm excited to add Adrian Medley to our program,” Norvell said. “He is an experienced veteran who has performed at a high level throughout his career. He brings significant size and toughness to the room with a great understanding of how to play the position. Adrian is going to be a great complement to the guys in our offensive line room as well as a tremendous person and teammate."
Adrian Medley | OL | 6-5 | 305 | Pensacola, Fla. | Pensacola High School/UCF
Played at UCF from 2019-24, including final four seasons under current Florida State offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and FSU offensive line coach Herb Hand…appeared in 26 games for Knights with 19 starts, including all 12 in 2024 at left guard…blocked as UCF produced top-10 rushing offense and top-20 total offense each of past two seasons…Knights ranked seventh nationally in 2024 with average of 248.1 rushing yards per game after ranking fourth in 2023…UCF ranked 16th in total offense in 2024 behind running back RJ Harvey, who ranked in top five nationally in all-purpose yards, points per game, rushing yards per game and rushing touchdowns…started six games in 2023 after missing 2022 season…earned first career start at Louisville in 2021…played one game in both 2019 and 2020…ranked as nation's No. 39 offensive tackle out of Pensacola High School…Pensacola News-Journal all-area selection in 2018.
Florida State’s full 2025 signing class is below:
FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux DB 6-2 175 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Carrollton HS (Ga.)
Jayvan Boggs WR 6-1 200 Cocoa, Fla. Cocoa HS
Thomas Castellanos QB 5-11 196 Waycross, Ga. Ware County HS/Boston College/UCF
Tyeland Coleman DL 6-4 285 Terry, Miss. Terry HS/Northwest Mississippi CC
Darryll Desir DL 6-5 240 Miami, Fla. Norland HS
Mandrell Desir DL 6-4 240 Miami, Fla. Norland HS
Markeston Douglas TE 6-5 275 Brownsville, Tenn. Haywood HS/Arizona State/FSU
Tae’Shaun Gelsey WR 6-4 215 Jacksonville, Fla. Riverside HS
LaJesse Harrold DL 6-5 215 Tampa, Fla. Gaither HS
Ousmane Kromah RB 6-1 215 Leesburg, Ga. Lee County HS
Tylon Lee DL 6-4 245 Pace, Fla. Pace HS
Chase Loftin TE 6-6 215 Omaha, Neb. Millard South HS
Teriq Mallory WR 6-5 190 New Haven, Conn. Cheshire Academy
Deante McCray DL 6-4 283 Jacksonville, Fla. Sandalwood HS/Western Kentucky
Adrian Medley OL 6-5 305 Pensacola, Fla. Pensacola HS/UCF
Mario Nash Jr. OL 6-4 280 De Kalb, Miss. Kemper County HS
Sean Poret OL 6-5 270 Atlanta, Ga. Riverwood HS
Ethan Pritchard LB 6-2 205 Sanford, Fla. Seminole HS
Max Redmon DB 6-1 185 West Palm Beach, Fla. Cardinal Newman HS
Brunno Reus P/K 6-0 190 Sarasota, Fla. Venice HS
Jordan Scott WR 6-7 215 Lynchburg, Va. Appomattox County HS/Southwest Mississippi CC
Kevin Sperry QB 6-1 200 Denton, Texas Guyer HS
Zae Thomas Jr. DB 6-2 190 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. American Heritage
Stefon Thompson LB 6-1 240 Charlotte, N.C. Vance HS/Nebraska/Syracuse
James Williams DL 6-6 250 Parkville, Mo. Park Hill South HS/Nebraska/Iowa Central CC
Kevin Wynn Jr. DL 6-2 320 Greensboro, Ga. Greene County HS
