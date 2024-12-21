Florida State Lands Experienced Offensive Lineman From UCF
Let's call it a reunion in Tallahassee.
On Saturday, former UCF offensive lineman Adrian Medley announced he was transferring to Florida State for his final season of collegiate eligibility. Medley has spent the last six years with the Knights, including four under now-FSU offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and offensive line coach Herb Hand. He'll be preparing for his seventh season in 2025.
Medley became a full-time starter for the first time this last fall. He started in all 12 games at left guard, playing 815 snaps and earning a decent PFF grade of 66.6 overall. Medley had success as a pass-blocker, earning a 73.3 mark in that department. UCF ranked No. 8 in the country in rushing offense, averaging 248.1 yards on the ground per game.
The Florida native signed with UCF as a three-star prospect in 2019 under former head coach Josh Heupel. He stuck around when Malzahn took over and mainly contributed as a member of the rotation or a reserve outside of 2024.
Medley redshirted in 2019, only appearing in one game, and the COVID-19 season in 2020 didn't count toward eligibility. He saw action in five games in 2021 before missing the entirety of the 2022 season due to an injury. Medley appeared in eight games in 2023 leading up to his career year in 2024.
In total, Medley appeared in 27 games, making 18 starts. He stands at 6-foot-5, 305-pounds and is expected to receive a medical waiver for the 2022 season that will make him eligible for one more season next year.
Florida State has 11 scholarship offensive linemen eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Jacob Rizy, redshirt senior Richie Leonard IV, redshirt senior Bryson Estes, redshirt senior TJ Ferguson, redshirt junior Jaylen Early, redshirt sophomore Andre' Otto, redshirt sophomore Lucas Simmons, redshirt freshman Manasse Itete, redshirt freshman Jon Daniels, redshirt freshman Tye Helton, and redshirt freshman Jayden Todd.
The Seminoles signed four-star Mario Nash Jr. and three-star Sean Poret during the Early Signing Period.
Medley is the seventh transfer commitment for the Seminoles, joining former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos, former Arizona State tight end Markeston Douglas, former Nebraska linebacker Stefon Thompson, former Nebraska defensive end James Williams, former Vanderbilt offensive tackle Gunnar Hansen, and former Western Kentucky defensive lineman Deante McCray.
