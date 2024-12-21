Florida State Lands Productive Western Kentucky Defensive End Transfer Deante McCray
Florida State is making another addition to its defensive line through the NCAA Transfer Portal. The Seminoles are retooling a unit that didn't live up to expectations in 2024, especially now that the scheme is changing to a 3-3-5 under Tony White.
On Friday, former Western Kentucky defensive end Deante McCray announced he was continuing his college career in Tallahassee. McCray is coming off his third season with the Hilltoppers and he had a career year in 2024, recording 59 tackles, three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one blocked kick in 14 starts.
McCray entered the transfer portal earlier this month but remained with Western Kentucky through the 27-17 loss to James Madison in the Boca Raton Bowl on December 18. A day later, he arrived at Florida State for a visit and it didn't take much longer for the Seminoles to lock things down.
As a redshirt sophomore, McCray graded out at an above-average level (76.1) in 519 snaps, per PFF. He was Western Kentucky's fourth highest-graded player and had a missed tackle rate of just 3.2%.
The Florida native signed with the Hilltoppers as a three-star prospect in the 2022 class. In total, he appeared in 29 games, with 18 starts, and totaled 104 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one blocked kick. He was named to the CUSA All-Freshman team in 2023 and recently earned a CUSA honorable mention for his performance this fall.
McCray stands at 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, and has two seasons of eligibility remaining. He's ranked as the No. 217 overall transfer and the No. 25 EDGE transfer.
The Seminoles have three scholarship defensive ends eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Jaden Jones, redshirt junior Aaron Hester, and redshirt freshman DD Holmes.
FSU signed four-star LaJesse Harrold, four-star Tylon Lee, three-star Darryll Desir, and three-star Mandrell Desir during the Early Signing Period.
Florida State also recently landed former Nebraska defensive end James Williams in the transfer portal.
McCray is the sixth transfer commitment for the Seminoles, joining former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos, former Arizona State tight end Markeston Douglas, former Nebraska linebacker Stefon Thompson, former Nebraska defensive end James Williams, and former Vanderbilt offensive lineman Gunnar Hansen.
