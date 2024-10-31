FSU Fans React To New Black Basketball Uniforms
Florida State basketball unveiled its new black uniforms on Thursday evening, which pair with the garnet and white that have already been released. Contrary to the white and the garnet, the black features a lot of the tribal print, making up the trim of the jersey and the bottom half of the shorts, which have a ripped effect.
It's a much different look from the iconic feather Florida State had on their uniforms for almost two decades. And while they finally included the tribal print, the best part about the white and garnet uniforms was the spearhead on the shorts.
The Seminole logo takes the place of any writing on the jersey, placed above the number, and makes the jersey feel a little empty; then the shorts are incredibly busy. These will take some getting used to.
Florida State fans went to Twitter to voice their opinions on the jerseys, which was mostly a negative response.
Florida State will tip off its season on Monday, November 4th, against Northern Kentucky. They have one more exhibition game on Halloween before getting things started with the regular season. The expectations surrounding the program are low, and these new uniforms haven't done anything to help it.
