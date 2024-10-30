Former FSU Basketball Star Out Minimum Of Three Weeks With Injury
Former Florida State basketball star Scottie Barnes signed a max contract extension this offseason to stay with the Toronto Raptors, which could be worth up to $270 million over five years. It's a good thing he signed the extension when he did, as he's already dealing with injuries this season.
The Raptors ruled out Barnes for at least three weeks with a right orbital fracture (the bones around the eye) and will be re-evaluated before returning to action. Barnes suffered the injury late in their game against the Denver Nuggets, trying to fight for a rebound and catching an elbow for three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.
Barnes was averaging 19.3 PPG, 7.8 RPG, and 6.0 APG through four games with Toronto, which is right around where he was last year as a first-time All-Star. The NBA's voting for postseason awards (and, in turn, max contract values) depends on games played, so he can't afford to miss too many games with this fracture. We may see a masked Barnes emerge at some point, especially if they continue to struggle.
Toronto was only projected to win around 28 games heading into this season and are 1-3 to start. Barnes is easily their best player, and without him, they may struggle to win.
Barnes played one season for Florida State, winning ACC Sixth Man of the Year and Rookie of the Year in 2020-21, averaging 10.3 PPG, 4.1 APG, and 4.0 RPG. The former five-star product helped lead the Seminoles to their most recent NCAA Tournament appearance, where they made the Sweet 16 before losing to Michigan.
