Jacob Rizy Recaps First Start At FSU: 'I Just Really Wanted To Win'
The Florida State Seminoles are coming off their fourth straight loss of the season with the most recent being a 36-14 defeat against rivial Miami last weekend. You could count the amount of offensive line combinations that FSU has tried this year on two hands as the 'Noles continue to look for answers to salvage their historic 1-7 season.
There have been some new faces in the trenches on offense, and offensive lineman Jacob Rizy made his first start against the Hurricanes last weekend and took 64 snaps at guard, allowing three pressures in the fumble down south.
"It was a great opportunity. Unfortunately, we didn't come out with a win," Rizy said to the media after Wednesday's practice. "The message that week was that we really had to win that game, and we fell short. It was nice to play, but I just really wanted to win."
Rizy transferred from Harvard in the offseason and has played multiple positions on the offensive line. He made his first appearance during Florida State's 42-16 loss to ACC newcomer SMU and had a PFF grade of 64 in the outing.
In the last decade, Miami home games have been notoriously under-attended due to poor on-field play and the location of Hard Rock Stadium relative to the University of Miami. Still, a rivalry game with the Hurricanes on a 7-0 hot streak packed the stands, and the crowd of over 60,000 made a difference. Rizy said that they had prepared for the noise level in practice, and after the first drive, he was able to settle in.
"It was loud—really loud. We had the volume up in practice, but it was pretty loud, getting used to that. After that first drive, I think I settled down for sure. It was a great experience, that was a really good D-line," Rizy continued. "It was a game until the very end, so it was definitely a good experience."
Another new face that has been appearing in the rotation is redshirt freshman Andre Otto. While Otto has appeared in four games this season, making his first start against Clemson, Rizy said that the two of them push each other and strive to be better for the team.
"He and I push each other from practice to the weight room to get the most out of each other. If he's lifting 5 pounds more than me, I have to lift 10 pounds more than him, and so on. He's been a great competitor. We try to do stuff off the field too, hang out and stuff, but he's just been a great competitive resource."
Florida State is set to host the North Carolina Tar Heels this Saturday inside Doak Campbell Stadium at 3:30 p.m. EST.
Rizy's full interview can be seen below.
