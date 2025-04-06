Former FSU Basketball Star made NBA history in Pistons-Grizzlies
Former Florida State basketball star Malik Beasley has had a career revival in the last two seasons. He slightly struggled in the 2022-23 season split between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers, before bouncing back with the Milwaukee Bucks. That led to him signing a decent-sized contract with the Detroit Pistons, and he's having a career year.
During the third quarter of Saturday's game between the Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies, Beasley knocked in his 300th three-pointer of the season, becoming the fourth player in NBA history to make 300+ threes in a season, along with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and James Harden. A few minutes later, Anthony Edwards knocked in his 300th three of the season to become the 5th.
Beasley is averaging 16.3 PPG on a Pistons team that has tripled its win total from a season ago, and he's a big part of that. He's shooting 41.6% from deep and has played in all 78 games for Detroit thus far. He should be in the running for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award and will be making the playoffs for the 5th time in his nine-year career this season.
Florida State got one season out of Beasley, signing the five-star prospect from Alpharetta, Georgia, to the 2015 recruiting class along with Dwayne Bacon, Terance Mann, and Christ Koumadje. In his lone season in Tallahassee, he averaged 15.6 PPG and 5.3 RPG while shooting 38.7% from three-point range. His potential as a 3&D wing led him to be selected 19th overall in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets.
