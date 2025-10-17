Three takeaways from FSU Basketball's 109-105 preseason exhibition loss to Alabama
Florida State fans got the first taste of the Luke Loucks era on Thursday night as they traveled to Birmingham to take on Alabama in the "Ballin' in Boutwell" event. Alabama played Wake Forest in this event last year, but the Florida State men's and women's team both decided to play Alabama this year.
FSU got off to a hot start, getting out to a 21-11 lead after a 12-0 run after the first six minutes, but Alabama roared back and dominated the next ten minutes or so. There was a stretch where Florida State was just 3/17 from the floor, a stretch that last about ten minutes. FSU kept themselves alive with some free-throws before Alabama eventually took an 11-point lead with about four minutes remaining in the first half.
But this is a different Florida State team with a powerful offense of their own. The erased that 11-point lead in just 2:40 and took a 48-47 lead at halftime.
The second half was very back-and-forth, as no team took a lead larger than five in the first ten minutes. Robert McCray recovered from three fouls in the first half to get to the basket at will, LaJae Jones started to get rolling from three, and the offense was flowing. But that was true for Alabama too.
FSU had the lead for most of the second half, but Alabama used a 7-0 run to take a four-point lead with about five minutes remaining. FSU kept having answers, especially from McCray, but the fouls kept holding FSU down and from establishing any momentum. Alabama was the first one to break 100 after some great ball movement freed Aden Holloway for three, and that put the Crimson Tide up by 10 with just under three minutes to go.
Cam Miles hit a three to cut the lead to five a few possessions later, but he fouled out the next possession. After those free throws, Kobe MaGee hit a three to cut it to four. Robert McCray went 1/2 at the free-throw line with about 30 seconds remaining to cut the lead to three, and FSU came up with the offensive rebound, the ball found Kobe MaGee, but he just hit back iron on a three that would've tied. In the end, they would fall 109-105, but it was a great effort from FSU.
Here are three takeaways from this preseason exhibition.
Way Too Many Fouls
Florida State gave Alabama way too many chances at the free-throw line, especially in the first half. They went into halftime with 18 personal fouls. Three players (Robert McCray V, Alier Maluk, and Thomas Bassong) had three fouls each. That's how you know we're not in the Leonard Hamilton era anymore whe people were playing in the first half with two fouls.
Luckily, Alabama was oddly cold from the free-throw line in the first 20 minutes, going 15/25. That kept the Seminoles in it, and allowed FSU to hang around and eventually come back at the end of the first.
Maluk would end up fouling out after just seven minutes of action, and that was a big point of emphasis for him entering the season. Overall, FSU ended up fouling Alabama 33 times, had three players foul out, and Alabama went 35/49 at the free-throw line.
Florida State's Backcourt is Deep and Fun
Florida State has four legitimately good guards who can all do different things. Robert McCray V struggled with foul trouble in the first half, but he made himself known to start the second half, finishing with 26 points, 24 in the final 20 minutes. He can get downhill with either hand, finish through contact, and he looks improved as a playmaker. His starting backcourt mate, Kobe MaGee, is an elite three-point shooter, and caught 'Bama sleeping a few times with backdoor cuts. He had 14.
Then, off the bench, Martin Somerville (7 points, 2 assists) is a great shooter, good passer, and can also get downhill. And Cam Miles is electric (10 points). He's much faster than you would anticipate and can get downhill in a hurry, but he's fearless, not afraid of pulling up if he has the space. These four will be a lot of fun to watch all season.
Florida State's Frontcourt is a Major Concern
FSU decided to start Alex Steen at center, and for as much effort as he gives, he's still giving up a lot of size down low. There was just no rim protection when he was on the floor. Alier Maluk had three fouls in four minutes in the first half, and Shah Muhammad was just bad. He's going to be unplayable in a lot of games.
Chauncey Wiggins (16 points and 11 rebounds) was mostly really good at power forward, and he even had to spend some minutes at center because of foul trouble and bad play. But the center play will have to improve if FSU wants to succeed in ACC play. Luckily, Alabama didn't have great center play in this game either.
Florida State will have one last exhibition game against Florida A&M on Sunday, October 26th.
