Florida State football huge betting favorite in ACC trip to Stanford Cardinal

The Seminoles are projected to end their three-game losing streak on the West Coast.

Dustin Lewis

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Gavin Sawchuk (27) runs the ball past Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State's quest to win an ACC game resumes when the Seminoles travel west to take on the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, October 18. FSU is 0-3 in conference play, falling in three straight outings to Virginia, Miami, and Pittsburgh.

Considering the current slide, it's important for the Seminoles to get a victory under their belt, anyway they can.

Stanford has struggled mightily through the first half of the season, posting a 2-4 record. That includes a 34-10 loss to SMU this past weekend. The Cardinal are 0-4 on the road, but they are undefeated at home.

Both of those wins came in wacky ways. Stanford created a few unlikely turnovers and held Boston College scoreless in the second half in a 30-20 victory over the Eagles on September 13.

The Cardinal followed that up with a comeback victory against San Jose State. Stanford trailed the Spartans 26-14 in the fourth quarter before reeling off 16 points in the final 12:19, including the game-winning touchdown with just 19 seconds on the clock.

Regardless, Florida State is favored by a wide margin ahead of a long trip to the West Coast.

FSU Favored Going Into Road Game Against Stanford

Earl Little Jr. and Ja'Bril Rawls
Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles safety Earl Little Jr. (0) and defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls (11) celebrate after an interception during the first half of the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

According to FanDuel, Florida State is projected to end its three-game losing streak on Saturday night. The Seminoles opened as a 15.5-point favorite on the sportsbook with the Over/Under set at 55.5. FSU is an eye-popping -720 favorite on the MoneyLine compared to Stanford's +500.

The Seminoles are 3-3 against the spread this season. Florida State failed to cover in the losses to Virginia, Miami, and Pittsburgh.

Stanford ranks in the bottom half of the country in the majority of statistics, including total offense (No. 110 - 329.6 yards per game) and total defense (No. 119 - 428.2 yards allowed per game).

Florida State and Stanford will kick off at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 18. The contest will be televised on ESPN.

Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

