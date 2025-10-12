Former FSU football star Jordan Travis has strong words on Mike Norvell
Former Florida State star quarterback Jordan Travis has a lot to thank the university for, and vice versa. It was a two-way street that saw Travis go from a budding Louisville transfer under then head coach Willie Taggart, to the 2023 ACC Player of the Year on an unlikely road that led FSU to its 19th conference championship.
READ MORE: FSU football's struggles lead to exit from AP Top 25 Poll
One of the coaches who helped Travis transition from the college ranks to the NFL* was now head coach Mike Norvell, who has come under scrutiny since Travis' departure. Florida State has fallen into a rut this season, losing three straight games to ACC opponents fresh off a head-scratching 2-10 year.
Travis Defends Norvell
Frustration builds among portions of the fan base, calling for more coaching changes. Travis stepped in to offer his perspective and defend the man he credits for reshaping his career. Travis has never shied away from speaking candidly about his time in Tallahassee, and when the conversation shifted online toward firing Mike Norvell, he made it clear that, for him, this is deeper than wins and losses. To him, it’s about loyalty, investment in a vision, and recognizing what it takes to build a program in the modern era of college football.
"If yall don’t expect me to fight for the man that helped change my career and life… idk. My tweets are not intended to hurt y’all’s feelings. Im going to fight for him everyday. We have different opinions, it doesn’t mean yours isn’t valid. Love y’all. I just wanna win too."
Travis Puts the Focus on NIL, Not Firings
As emotions spill over from the field to social media, the debate around Florida State has widened beyond scheme and play-calling. Instead of entertaining the idea of coaching changes, Jordan Travis challenged the narrative entirely. In his view, the real conversation isn't about firing anyone. It's about whether the program is willing to match the financial commitment it takes to compete for elite talent in today’s college football landscape.
"Instead of talking about firing him. How about we give more money so we can buy players? That's the world of college football," Travis wrote in a previous post. "We probably would have Jeremiah Smith right now if we could've gave him more."
For Travis, defending Norvell isn’t just about nostalgia or sentiment; it's about acknowledging the person who stood by him when many didn’t. His message serves as a reminder that stability and trust inside a program matter, especially when the outside noise grows loud.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell delivers message to frustrated FSU football fans after 3rd straight loss
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok