12 Florida State Seminoles Identified As NFL Draft Prospects Ahead Of 2026 Season

The Florida State Seminoles have produced 19 NFL Draft picks during the Mike Norvell Era.

The problem is that over half of those selections came in 2024. Over the last two years, the Seminoles had just three total players drafted.

READ MORE: Florida State Lands Reclassified Defensive End Coming Off Breakout Season

Going into 2026, there are certainly a few players you can point to with potential futures at the next level, such as star wide receiver Duce Robinson.

The East-West Shrine Bowl has developed into a popular all-star event for draft prospects to showcase their talents before the draft.

Now dubbed the Shriners Children's East-West Bowl, organizers of the exhibition released a list of the top 1000 all-star and 2027 NFL Draft-eligible prospects around the country. NFL and college personnel provided their input to help make the process as accurate as possible.

Interestingly enough, 12 Seminoles were included ahead of the season.

12 Seminoles Make Top-1000 2027 NFL Draft Prospect List

Florida State wide receiver Duce Robinson hosts a charity event at The Pickle Pad to benefit Special Olympics Florida on Thursday, July 23, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

To no surprise, Robinson and redshirt junior cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls made the cut. They are expected to be two of Florida State's top players this fall.

Robinson was one of six selections for the Seminoles on offense, joining redshirt senior offensive tackle Xavier Chaplin, redshirt senior offensive tackle Nate Pabst, redshirt junior offensive tackle Chimdia Nwaiwu, senior running back Quintrevion Wisner, and senior tight end Desirrio Rules.

Rawls paved the way for Florida State's six players on defense who were chosen to the list, which also featured redshirt senior defensive lineman Daniel Lyons, redshirt senior defensive lineman Deante McCray, senior linebacker Blake Nichelson, redshirt senior linebacker Mikai Gbayor, and redshirt senior safety Ashlynd Barker.

Obviously, not all 12 of these players will be drafted, but they are on NFL radars. Productive seasons could be useful for some of the Seminoles who are on the fringe of making it to the pros.

Florida State tied with Clemson for the fourth-most players from the ACC on the list. Miami (21), Louisville (15), and Virginia (13) made up the top three.

Florida was slightly ahead of the Seminoles, with 14 Gators on the watch list.

Florida State faces Clemson, Miami, Louisville, Virginia, and Florida this season. The Seminoles are set to open their campaign on August 29 against New Mexico State.

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