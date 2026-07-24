Rams’ New Alternate Uniforms Grade: L.A. Still Hasn’t Found a Winning Look

To put it lightly, the Rams have high expectations heading into the 2026 season.

Just over seven months removed from a one-score loss to the Seahawks in the NFC championship game, Los Angeles will report to training camp on Saturday to start all over again. They’ll do so with the league’s reigning MVP under center in Matthew Stafford, two major additions on defense in Trent McDuffie and Myles Garrett, and—according to yours truly—the worst uniform set in the NFL .

Even after removing the tacky chest tag , trashing the gradient numbers, and bringing back their signature Rams horns on the shoulders, Los Angeles’s get-up still looks more like what an expansion franchise would wear, not the league's clear-cut Super Bowl favorite .

That said, the team unveiled not one, but two new alternate uniforms on Thursday night that they’ll begin wearing during the 2026 season. Here’s a closer look at each—along with a grade for the new kits.

Rams’ new uniforms, while “threaded with greatness”, are just O.K.

The wait is over. pic.twitter.com/Nj9GmVCv05 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 24, 2026

The two new uniform sets the Rams revealed are ... just O.K. Let's break them both down.

Classic Sol

The Rams’ new Classic Sol uniforms. | Photo via therams.co

The Rams’ new pants feature a stripe down the leg. | Photo via therams.com

The new helmet bumper on the Rams alternate helmets. | Photos via therams.com

Los Angeles’s Classic Sol uniforms honor the team’s 1951 NFL championship team ahead of the 75th anniversary of its title, and with it bring “Rams Royal” numbers and a three-stripe sleeve on the arm of a Sol-colored jersey.

The jerseys are paired with white pants featuring a sol stripe surrounded by royal stripes, while the helmet remains unchanged aside from a bumper font inspired by the 1951 championship banner.

The Rams announced they will wear the Classic Sol uniform in Week 2 against the Giants on Monday Night Football, and again in Week 13 against the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.

Fearsome White

The Rams’ new Fearsome White uniforms. | Photo via therams.com

The Rams’ new alternate uniform pants. | Photo via therams.com

The Rams’ new alternate helmet. | Photo via therams.com

Their new all-whites are an ode to the team’s legendary Fearsome Foursome defensive line of Rosey Grier, Deacon Jones, Lamar Lundy and Merlin Olsen—which is naturally why they had Braden Fiske, Myles Garrett, Kobie Turner and Byron Young show them off.

These uniforms include a white jersey with royal numbers on the front, back and shoulders while said shoulders feature the team’s Rams horn—also in royal. Similarly, the pants are white with a Rams Royal stripe down the sides.

The helmets, meanwhile, have a white horn as opposed to sol, as well as a white “Rams” wordmark on the bumper.

Los Angeles announced that it’ll wear their Fearsome White uniform in Week 12 against the Packers on Thanksgiving Eve.

The verdict

These two uniforms are just fine. Though certainly an upgrade from their primary home and away sets, the Rams can do better. The yellow—err, sol—is frankly an eyesore and clashes with the white pants.

The Fearsome Whites are what improve the overall grade. They keep up with the times and embrace the growing white-out trend while allowing their much better royal color to pop. I can see Garrett celebrating sacks in them from here.

Grade: C

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